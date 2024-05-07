Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Allegedly Not Part Of Met Gala 2024: Report

Imagine the glitz and glamor of the Met Gala where celebrities dazzle in stunning outfits, making headlines worldwide. But this year, fans anticipated two notable figures at the event: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Though Royals don’t usually show up at the Met Gala, if they did, we’d love to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. People were curious, why weren’t they present at the event? Let’s find out why.

Harry heading to London without Meghan

The royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are known for their packed schedules. This time was no different. While everyone was getting ready for the Met Gala, the Duke and Duchess had some prior work commitments.

Prince Harry had an important engagement lined up in London just two days after the Met Gala. He needed to be there to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation. Invictus Games are super important for him because they support wounded soldiers and veterans. Meanwhile, Meghan, based in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, opted not to join him on this trip.

Shop Now

Harry and Meghan are busy in preps for the future projects

While the couple missed the Met, they’re not exactly lounging around. In fact, they’ve got an exciting trip planned to Nigeria! The country’s Chief of Defence Staff invited them to visit in May. Though the exact dates of their visit haven’t been revealed yet.

Harry and Meghan are busy with more than just travel plans. One exciting project involves Netflix. Yes, Meghan is getting ready to host a fun cooking and entertaining show. The couple is also working on a series about professional polo, a sport Harry loves. Plus, Meghan is also starting her own brand called American Riveria Orchard.

But wait, there’s more! The couple isn’t just about fame and fun—they are also big on helping the needy. Remember that charity Polo match they went to in Florida? It wasn’t just for kicks; it was to support Harry’s Sentebale nonprofit which helps people who really need it.

Have Meghan and Harry attended the Gala ever?

Moreover, it is worth noting that Harry and Meghan have never attended the Met Gala before. This year’s absence is just a continuation of that trend. Other royal family members like Princess Diana and Princess Beatrice, have graced the Met Gala in the past.

In 1995, Princess Diana wore a stunning navy Versace gown paired with a pearl and sapphire choker. And, Princess Beatrice attended the Met Gala in 2018 wearing a flowing purple gown.

However, in a 2019 interview with Today’s Jenna Bush Hagar, Anna Wintour mentioned that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are her dream guests. In case you don’t know Anna Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, the one who decides the guest list of the Gala every year.

