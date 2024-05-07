Met Gala 2024: Know everything about Mona Patel who won hearts with her mechanical butterfly outfit

It is that time of the year again when our feeds are blessed with several looks of celebrities who graced the Met Gala 2024. Well, like every year there were a few names from India as well making us all proud. And amongst these names was one name who made her stunning debut and we bet you wouldn’t have been able to take your eyes off her.

We are talking about Mona Patel who was actually living her dream. Entrepreneur and philanthropist, the debutante was styled by Law Roach and not only made headlines for her striking debut but also won hearts for her mechanical butterfly dress. Scroll down to learn more about her.

Who is Mona Patel?

Mona Patel was born in Vadodara, Gujarat and reportedly moved to the US at a very young age. She pursued her higher education at Rutgers University for which she moved to the US and ultimately settled there to kick start her entrepreneurial dreams.

Mona, who has been settled in the US for more than a decade now has raised a million-dollar empire. This empire is an inculcation of several businesses together, but the heart of which remains her brainchild Couture For Cause. It is a non-profit business that came to life because of her love for fashion and passion for philanthropic pursuits together to support meaningful causes. Mona Patel has also been a Forbes Next 1000 honoree. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About Mona Patel’s Met Gala 2024 outfit

Mona Patel made her rocking Met Gala 2024 debut wearing a custom Iris Van Herpen couture. Talking to Vogue about her look, Mona quipped that she wanted her debut to be something that celebrates her heritage and also combines her love of couture. The entrepreneur further said that when she heard of the theme, Iris van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice for her.

Mona wore a body-hugging nude floor-grazing sculpted gown. It had a butterfly-shaped corset and a scalloped train. The USP of the outfit was the mechanical butterfly on her arms which fluttered their wings in slow motion and stole the hearts of the netizens.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Netizens hail Alia Bhatt’s ‘princess' look; laud her for representing Indian culture in saree