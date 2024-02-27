Chicken Nugget stills: Ahn Jae Hong-Ryu Seung Ryong hilariously try to turn Kim Yoo Jung to human in upcoming comedy

Chicken Nugget is a much-awaited comedy which stars Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung and is scheduled to premiere this March. The drama revolves around the story of a woman who transforms into a fried chicken piece and his father and his intern try and transform her back. The upcoming series is highly anticipated because of its absurd plot and the star cast coming together.

Chicken Nugget stills starring Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung

On February 27, Netflix dropped the stills from their upcoming drama Chicken Nugget which stars Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung. In the colorful stills, Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong can be seen trying their best to change Kim Yoo Jung back to human. The pictures are very vibrant and coloful because of the costumes and the makeup.

More about Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nugget is set to release on March 15 and will be streaming from Netflix. The drama will consist of 12 episodes.

Chicken Nugget tells the story of Choi Min Ah who mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget. Her father Choi Sun Man and his intern Go Baek Jung join forces and try to undo the process and turn her back into her human form. While doing so, they uncover dark secrets.

The project has been adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken. Lee Byung Hun has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic and more. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon.

Ryu Seung Ryong is known for his roles in Moving and Extreme Job. Ahn Jae Hong has shown his acting chops in shows like Reply 1988, Be Melodramaric, Fight for My Way and More. Kim Yoo Jung recently appeared in the hit drama My Demon along with Song Kang. She has also worked on hits like Moonlight Drawn by Clouds and Backstreet Rookie.

