American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears is marking her mom Lynne Spears’ 69th birthday with a sweet tribute. The 33-year-old Sweet Magnolias actress shared her heartfelt message on Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 4.

Pop star Brittney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears posed with her granddaughters, Maddie Briann, 15, and Ivey Joan, 6, in a photo shared by Jamie Lynn. In a dark pink sparkly prom dress, Maddie stood beside Lynne while Ivey stood between them. Jamie Lynn is the mother of Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and Ivey with husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn Spears wishes mom happy birthday

Zoey 101 alum Jamie Lynn expressed birthday wishes to her wonderful mom, praising her childlike spirit, which adds magic to everything she does. She feels blessed to have her.

Jamie Lynn's birthday tribute featured a photo from Maddie's recent prom. Maddie had previously shared her own pictures from the event on Instagram, including one where she posed with her prom date and her mom, who was wearing a pink Grateful Dead T-shirt and pink slides.

ALSO READ: 'Time Will Tell': Source Claims Britney Spears Is 'Convinced' Her Biopic Will Be 'Masterpiece' And Make Big Money

Jamie Lynn's birthday tribute: Matching peach dresses

Last year, Jamie Lynn celebrated her mother's birthday by sharing unseen photos of Lynne with her granddaughters, all wearing matching peach-coloured dresses.

Jamie Lynn captioned the photo with, "Happy Birthday, Mee-Maw, You are loved."

Lynne, mother to Britney Spears and Bryan Spears, has shown support for Jamie Lynn's various endeavors. She cheered her on during her Dancing with the Stars stint in 2023.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari 'Hopes' Pop Star is 'OK' After New BF Paul Soliz's Hotel Drama; Source Reveals

Lynne Spears: Family, fame, and freedom

Lynne was once married to Jamie Spears. They have three children: Britney (42), Jamie Lynn, and Bryan (47). Among them, Britney became famous in the early 2000s. In 2008, Britney faced personal challenges and was placed under a conservatorship run by Jamie, which lasted for 13 years. The conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Britney and her mom, Lynne, have had disagreements for a while. In her 2023 memoir, Britney said Lynne had thrown away her cherished Madame Alexander dolls and childhood poems. This upset Britney so much that she said she never wanted to see her family again.

Lynne responded to these claims by posting a picture of the supposed doll collection on Instagram and offering to send it to Britney.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Blames Paramedics For Forceful Entry Amid Sam Asghari's Divorce Finalization; DEETs