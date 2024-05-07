Top 5 Malayalam movies on Prime 2024: Mammootty starrer Unda to Fahadh Faasil’s Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Who wouldn’t enjoy a nice evening with friends or family watching some good Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime Video? With various shows to pick from, it might be a difficult task to choose just one, especially with the fine choices for Malayalam films.

From various great Malayalam films available to stream from Prime, which one would you tune into today? So, ending any and every doubt, here are some of the top Malayalam movies on Prime you can catch today.

Top Malayalam movies on Prime

1. Unda (2019)

Cast: Mammootty, Ranjith, Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bhagwan Tiwari, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Jacob Gregory, Rony David, and Lukman

Genre: Action-Black Comedy

Timeline: 2 hours and 10 minutes

If you love watching Malayalam movies about police officers in one of the most realistic manners, then surely tune in and watch Unda, starring Mammootty in the lead role. The movie directed by Manjummel Boys’ Khalid Rahman features the story of Sub-inspector Manikandan CP.

The seasoned police officer, along with his nine-man group, travels to a Maoist-prone area in Chhattisgarh for state election duty. Despite the calm atmosphere on their first day, they soon find themselves in danger while also using up most of the limited ammunition they brought. With only eight bullets left, the team has to conduct the elections peacefully, which sets up the rest of the film.

2. Kuruthi (2021)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Naslen, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Sagar Surya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, and Shine Tom Chacko

Genre: Neo-noir Action Thriller

Timeline: 2 hours and 2 minutes

If you love a highly engaging, thrilling movie with raw action and thrilling mystery, then surely stream and watch the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Roshan Mathew starrer Kuruthi.

The movie features the tale of Ibrahim, a rubber-tapping laborer who lives with his father and younger brother. After losing his wife and only daughter in a landslide incident, the young widower is full of mourning until one day everything changes for him.

Late one night, a police officer comes knocking on his door along with a criminal, with several interesting characters coming up along with some major twists. If you love watching how human nature struggles in the face of prejudice and a stellar and villainous performance by Prithviraj Sukumaran, then definitely watch this movie.

3. Ee.Ma.Yau. (2018)

Cast: Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Pauly Valsan, Bitto Davis, Kainakary Thankaraj, and Dileesh Pothan

Genre: Comedy Drama

Timeline: 2 hours

A unique tragic tale that is told in a comedic and dramatized manner is the Lijo Jose Pellissery movie Ee.Ma.Yau. If you’re someone who loves films that experiment with genres, then you should surely watch this amazing Malayalam movie on Prime.

The film tells the story of Vavachan Mesthiri, who wanted to have a grand funeral when he died, just as he did for his father. Hearing Vavachan’s wish, his son Eeshi promises to orchestrate a funeral just as he had done.

Soon, Vavachan succumbs to his death, with Eeshi trying to fulfill his promise and all ends up chaotically. Malayalam cinema presents various perspectives on the understanding of death while also showcasing a symbolic meaning.

4. Drishaym 2 (2021)

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Saikumar, KB Ganesh Kumar, and Anjali Nair

Genre: Crime Thriller

Timeline: 2 hours and 33 minutes

A spellbinding crime thriller movie that boasts an amazing storyline and impressive performance by the acting legend, Mohanlal is the film Drishyam 2. The movie takes place six years after the film’s first part happened, Georgekutty is now a cinema theater owner and has a prosperous life with his wife and kids.

However, despite the exterior demeanor of the family, they are still under suspicion of him committing a murder and hiding the body. With a police officer hellbent on uncovering the truth, he once again entangled Georgekutty and his family under investigation. The rest of the film follows if he manages to escape once again or finally fall prey to the institution.

5. Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Anusree, Alencier Ley Lopez, Soubin Shahir, Lijomol Jose, KL Antony Kochi, Sujith Shankar, and Jaffar Idukki

Genre: Comedy Drama

Timeline: 2 hours

A drama film in Malayalam that offers a serious comedy setting is the Fahadh Faasil starrer movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram (translates to Mahesh’s Revenge). The flick shares the tale of Mahesh, a local studio photographer who has recently been dumped by his long-time girlfriend when she chose to marry someone else.

In his pensive sadness, he gets into a fight with a stranger while trying to solve an issue in the village. However, he gets beaten up in public, which leads him to vow that he won’t wear his flip-flops until he gets his revenge. The rest of the film shapes how Mahesh regains his confidence in life and whether he’ll take his revenge. The movie offers a unique performance by Fahadh, with Aparna Balamurali and Soubin Shahir playing pivotal roles.

The movie directed by Dileesh Pothan in his debut venture was also remade into languages like Tamil and Telugu with the titles Nimir and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, respectively. If you want to experience a revenge story unlike any before, then surely watch this Fahadh Faasil starrer.

All the movies that were specified in this list are only some of the large list of Malayalam movies on Prime. With many more great movies still available on the platform, pick one of these if you have a hard time choosing.

