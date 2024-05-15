The music icon Katy Perry wants her time on American Idol to be remembered as she says goodbye to the show. The 39-year-old singer stunned viewers with a breathtaking makeover reminiscent of Cinderella on Sunday's program, perfectly capturing the essence of Disney magic.

In retrospect, Perry compared her experience on the show to a real-life Cinderella tale. Speaking with ET's Denny Directo, who playfully assumed the role of Perry's Fairy Godmother, the singer shared her sentiments about the culmination of her time on American Idol.

Perry revealed that he had some celebratory plans that involved indulging a little bit in the run-up to the finale. She grinned mischievously and said she was going to enjoy every second of the climax before treating herself to a well-earned after-party with drinks. Perry joked that she and fellow judge Luke Bryan will finally get down to some serious partying after seven years on the show.

Luke Braces himself for Katy Perry's departure from 'American Idol'

As Luke Bryan got ready to say goodbye to Katy Perry on American Idol, he talked to ET about his views.

After seven years of working together, Luke acknowledged the strong bond they had built and that he was looking forward to the emotional farewell that lay ahead. He, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, the three judges, had developed a close-knit group that had supported and encouraged each other during their time on the show. Luke thought back to their mutual reliance and shared experiences, which made their impending farewell even more heartbreaking. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Honors Mom Kris Jenner, Grandma MJ And Her Kids In Mother's Day Post; See HERE

Luke had to face the fact that Perry was leaving and the emptiness she would leave behind. He found it heartbreaking that she would not be on the judges' panel because their time together had been filled with cooperation, humor, and sincere friendship. Luke readied himself for the difficult challenge of saying goodbye to a beloved friend and colleague as he got ready to say his goodbyes on camera.

ALSO READ: Paul Giamatti wins Best Actor in Comedy and Musical at 2024 Golden Globes; leaves crowd in splits with hilarious acceptance speech

Katy Perry bids farewell to 'American Idol' after seven memorable years

For the past seven years, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have been essential members of the American Idol judging panel. The success of the show has been largely attributed to their friendship and relationship. Perry recently revealed to her colleagues and judges, in a heartwarming Mother's Day video, that she is pregnant with her daughter Daisy Dove.

Luke Bryan thanked Perry for the gesture, pointing out that he and Lionel Richie were really feeling the same thing. The exchange demonstrated their strong relationship and Perry's sincere satisfaction.

Perry is leaving American Idol to concentrate on her other projects, including her anticipated new album, KP6, but the show hasn't revealed who will take her position among the celebrity judges yet.

Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, fans can watch American Idol as the popular singing competition continues to grow with fresh talent and thrilling performances.

ALSO READ: ‘Did Anyone Get That?’ Luke Bryan Makes Jokes As He Falls On Stage After Tripping On Cellphone