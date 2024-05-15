The Producers turns 9: How Kim Soo Hyun, IU starrer meticulously explored broadcasting industry’s backstage world

The Producers is a dramedy series that premiered its first episode on May 15, 2015. The drama boasts its narrative with a talent influx of Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Gong Hyo Jin, Cha Tae Hyun, Na Young Hee, and more actors. Even BLACKPINK member Jisoo made her acting debut with a special appearance in this drama.

The Producers might be an underrated gem, but the way this drama excels at portraying the behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry delivers ample insights into the world.

Exploring The Producers' plot that seamlessly draws metaphors from real broadcasting industries

Before further exploring the drama’s portrayal of the entertainment industry, it is important to dive deep into its plot. The story mainly centers around a group of young TV Producers and a K-pop star who work tirelessly for a major broadcasting network. Let’s get to know the characters a bit who are steering the narrative of The Producers.

Kim Soo Hyun stars as Baek Seung Chan, a newbie PD who dived into this profession just for his crush. However, soon he gets the taste of working around the clock for variety shows. IU nails her role as Cindy, a famous but tired pop star.

Gong Hyo Jin and Cha Tae Hyun portray Tak Ye Jin and Ra Joon Mo, respectively, as PD of a successful music show and a variety show. These two producing directors have another thing in common. They are both childhood friends who ended up in the same profession.

There’s also a bunch of talented stars in the supporting roles who successfully add to the depth of this story.

The Producers features real K-pop idols and actors to draw viewers closer to the entertainment industry's behind-the-scenes

The Producers has a plethora of Korean A-list celeb’s special appearances. We talked about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo before, there’s also Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany, Seohyun, and Taeyeon, actor Park Bo Gum, former Wonder Girls member Sunmi, 2NE1’s Sandara Park, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, and more. These real-life idols and actors make viewers feel real about the plot.

Now, it's time to have a closer look at why this drama is special. Let’s revisit the other main elements the drama used to deliver a realistic portrayal of the entertainment industry’s backstage world.

The Producers gets real about the broadcasting industry's 'making and baking' process

The first thing that comes to mind is how it incorporates a few subjects into its plot that helps viewers understand how a successful variety show is ‘manufactured’. Idealizing a concept, finding the right cast, planning the episodes, and finishing the final touch with acute editing are some of the things that go behind making a program.

But The Producers also portrays the rat race for ratings, broadcasting accidents, and many more things that are often unseen to the civilian eyes. But whether the PDs are ready or the stars are, the show must go on!

Characters directly talk to viewers in The Producers, breaking the fourth wall

The next thing that must be mentioned is the drama’s experimental format. The Producers kind of follow a mockumentary style, rather than the usual drama format. Here, the characters often break fourth walls and talk to the audience.

This makes viewers feel present in the backstage world. We can actually sympathize with the characters, understand their struggles, and so on, as if we were there, tirelessly devoting ourselves to broadcasting the next hit episode.

The Producers uses real variety show references to draw the audience in

Last but not least is how The Producers uses a real variety of programs as their main subject for the narrative. Here, they reference real TV programs like KBS2’s Music Bank and 2 Days & 1 Night.

The drama also leverages these variety shows’ real casts’ and places the characters at the helm of The Producers. This not only draws the viewers closer, but the familiarity also helps them seamlessly grasp the 'making and baking’ process.

Though a lot has changed over the past nine years, The Producers still continues to stay relevant with its unfiltered portrayal of the entertainment industry that directly draws metaphors from real PDs, idols, and actors. In a nutshell, it is quirky, insightful, and real.

Sure, sometimes it highlights the character’s personal issues, but the writers of this drama especially avoid making it all about that. This drama neither bores you, dampens your mood, nor gives you any preachy life lessons. If you came for entertainment, then stay; The Producers will swiftly take you back to backstage.

