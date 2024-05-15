Weverse is a global platform where K-pop idols can stay connected with their fans. Most of the artists in the industry use the social media application as a way to communicate with their loved ones. EXO’s Baekhyun, along with his bandmates Chen and Xiumin, will also be joining the platform this month!

EXO Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin to join Weverse

On May 15, 2024, Weverse posted on their official social media page announcing that the EXO members Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin will be joining the global fandom platform soon. Each K-pop idol will have their own community where they can write posts, upload images, and also comment on the posts made by their fans. It is an extremely fun and easy way for not only the fans to remain connected to their favorite artists but also for the celebrities to maintain a healthy relationship with the fandom.

Weverse is a South Korean platform catering to a worldwide audience, created and developed by HYBE Corporation. It quickly rose to fame in recent years as many new K-pop idols started joining the social media application. However, the first group to join the platform was TOMORROW X TOGETHER in 2019. Following that, their labelmates BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, and ENHYPEN also joined the platform. Moreover, YG artists such as BLACKPINK, WINNER, TREASURE, and BABYMONSTER created their communities on the application too.

Furthermore, the artists under SM Entertainment also started to join the space following the company’s agreement with HYBE and Kakao Entertainment in 2023. K-pop groups such as EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, RIIZE, aespa, and more are currently active on the platform.

More about EXO's Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin

Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin are bandmates from the K-pop group EXO, formed by SM Entertainment. The three of them also formed their subunit called EXO-CBX, for which they garnered much attention from the K-pop community for delivering unique sounds and phenomenal performances.

However, Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin are no longer with SM Entertainment and have parted ways since then. Baekhyun established his own label, INB100, and continued his solo activities through it. Moreover, Chen and Xiumin followed Baekhyun’s way and joined his company to continue their solo activities. Regardless, they are still in EXO and are continuing their group activities under the company.

