TWICE's Nayeon drops cryptic clue about surprise collab in upcoming solo comeback NA; fans guess mystery artist

TWICE's Nayeon has dropped a collab artist spoiler for her highly anticipated solo comeback, NA, leaving fans eagerly speculating about the mystery collaborator. Nayeon is set to drop her second solo mini-album, NA, on June 14th at 1 PM KST, marking her return after two years since her groundbreaking solo debut with the first mini-album IM NAYEON and its chart-topping title track, POP!

TWICE’s Nayeon’s collab artist spoiler

On May 15 at midnight KST, TWICE's Nayeon teased fans with a brief glimpse into her studio session. In the clip, she could be seen engrossed in recording, while her fellow artists remained hidden under the playful veil of the word NA, the title of her upcoming second solo album heightening anticipation and curiosity among fans.

Fans are not only captivated by the clever double meaning of the album's title, NA, but they are also employing their detective skills to unravel the mystery of the featured artist on the album. In the same teaser of collab artist spoiler, a glimpse of the artists set to be featured on the upcoming track is revealed. Fans have swiftly speculated about a range of artists who could potentially be involved, with some even suggesting KISS OF LIFE's Julie. Their detective work is so remarkable and meticulous that they've noticed the artist in the video wearing the same necklace as Julie.

More about Nayeon’s upcoming album

At the stroke of midnight KST on May 13, TWICE’s Nayeon thrilled fans by unveiling the long-awaited teasers and comeback schedule for her solo return. The newly released clip offers a peek into a nostalgic, vintage-inspired visual vibe, adorned with soft, muted pastel tones. Aptly titled NA, her upcoming second solo mini-album cleverly combines the first syllable of her name, Nayeon, with the colloquial Korean term for me.

Her first solo album IM NAYEON, dropped through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records on June 24, 2022, boasts seven tracks, headlined by the energetic lead single, POP! The EP also showcases collaborations with Felix from Stray Kids and Wonstein. Offering a diverse fusion of genres spanning R&B, dance, disco, jazz, and ballads, the album presents a dynamic pop experience. Its thematic depth explores concepts of self-assurance, resilience in adversity, internal struggles, love, and the messy emotions surrounding heartbreak.

