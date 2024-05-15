Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Ki Young's elder brother passes away at 44

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kang Ki Young is a versatile South Korean actor known for his iconic roles in dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and more. The actor's elder brother passed away on May 15 at the age of 44. The funeral will be taking place on May 17.

Kang Ki Young's brother passes away

On May 15, it was confirmed that Kang Ki Young's elder brother has passed away at the age of 44. Kang Ki Young and his family mourn the loss of the deceased. The funeral service would be taking place at a university hospital funeral hall 9 AM on May 17 KST which will be followed by a burial at Seoul Memorial Park.

More about Kang Ki Young

Kang Ki Young is a well-known face in the K-drama world as he has featured in many hits over the years. He debuted in 2012 with the drama My Husband Got a Family. His first movie appearance was in 2013 with the film Ingtoogi: The Battle of Internet Trolls. Some of his hits include Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Uncanny Counter series, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, W: Two Worlds and more. He has been confirmed to be a part of the cast for the second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The actor last appeared in the romance comedy Queen of Divorce in which he played the female lead's work partner and is an advisory lawyer. The drama was well-received and loved by the viewers. He will also be in the main role in the upcoming film New Generation War: Reawakened Man which is scheduled to air in 2024.

In May 2019, the actor tied the knot with his long-term non-celebrity girlfriend. The couple gave birth to their son in November 2021.

