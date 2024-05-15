Zayn Malik Talks About His Father In Podcast With Fearne Cotton

In a revealing interview with host Fearne Cotton, singer, and former One Direction member Zayn Malik divulged details from his life in this mega-successful band, experiences with fatherhood, and reflection on introversion. The singer revealed what the relationship with his parents has been like over the years.

Zayn Malik talks about how often his parents visit him

Zayn, who is now residing in the United States and leading a quiet life, was asked what his parents feel like about him being so far away in a different nation. “It’s difficult for my father to come out because he does not like traveling,” the singer told Cotton, adding that he does not get to see him that often these days.

His mother, however, has been coming out to visit him a lot more ever since Khai, his daughter was born. "I think this has to do with the fact that she wants to be around Khai," he revealed on the podcast, joking that she never put the effort to come to see him. "It's nice to see her with my daughter," the singer added.

Zayn's early career choices: From English teacher to actor

While reflecting on what his career would be like if he had not gotten into music, the Pillowtalk singer said that he particularly enjoyed English in school, and wanted to pursue the subject in hopes of becoming an English teacher. While musical influences largely came from his father’s urban music records, Zayn has an early inclination towards the subject too, finishing his English GCSE a year early. “I really enjoyed being in school too,” he said on the podcast, “I thought this was the perfect opportunity for me, as a profession, to do something that's rewarding while I can be in a place that I can actually enjoy.”

Zayn revealed that he was into theatre too, so there also lay a possibility of him picking up acting. Of course, it did not happen to go that way as we know now. “When I got into music, I fell just so in love with it. I concentrated on furthering my career in that field,” he revealed, “Maybe I should get good at this if this is what we are going to do.”

Cotton asked about how the people around him were reacting to the news. Zayn forged a career in music at the age of 17, through an appearance in X Factor UK where he was grouped with fellow contestants Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, into what came to be known as One Direction. Zayn was the first member to leave the group, in 2015. Following his departure, the band released Made in the A.M. before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Zayn revealed that his parents were quite native to the idea of a music career, they were super supportive. “They were always very supportive but it was always an adjustment for them to understand what it was about.”

“My mum and dad were always chill about it.”

Solo careers of One Direction members

While a One Direction union does not seem plausible as of now, the members of the group have gone out to build illustrious solo careers. Harry Styles, arguably the biggest cultural force of the group, has released three studio albums with a pop-rock influence. Niall Horan has two studio albums out, with hits like Nice To Meet Ya and Slow Hands. Liam Payne’s Strip That Down became a massive hit too, while Louis Tomlinson turned into an independent artist with his second studio album Faith in the Future debuting in 2022.

Zayn has released 4 studio albums. He was previously in a relationship with model Gigi Hadid, but the two experienced a fallout due to an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda. The two share a daughter: Khai Hadid Malik.

