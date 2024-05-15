Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok smashes plastic surgery rumors with endearing graduation photos; see PICS

Byeon Woo Seok, who perfectly portrayed a student character in tvN’s beloved drama Lovely Runner, has now captured the attention of many with his real-life graduation photos. Recently, prominent online communities have been abuzz with Byeon Woo Seok’s middle and high school graduation snapshots.

Byeon Woo Seok’s graduation pictures

Ever since Byeon Woo Seok took the lead in the new time-slip K-drama Lovely Runner, his popularity has soared, making him one of the hottest stars in Korea and beyond. With the show's premiere, fans of the show have been enamored by the chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and his co-star Kim Hye Yoon.

Apart from his stellar acting skills, his undeniable charm and good looks have also garnered attention. Given the immense interest surrounding Lovely Runner, it's no surprise that Byeon Woo Seok's past has become a trending topic.

Recently, his middle school graduation photos were shared on the Korean forum, theqoo, showcasing his playful charm, and trademark dimple.

During his school days, Byeon Woo Seok epitomized the image of a cute and charming boy. With his short chestnut haircut and his sweet eye smile, he effortlessly brought happiness to everyone's faces as they looked at his every photo. His dimples, which appeared whenever he smiled, also drew people's attention. Recently, his high school graduation pictures were also released, further showcasing his signature smile and charm. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

While many unanimously found Byeon Woo Seok's visuals undeniably adorable, others stepped up in defense of the actor amidst assumptions of plastic surgery. With the release of his latest pictures, it became evident that Byeon Woo Seok has maintained his natural appearance, sporting the same face and signature smile that fans have come to love. This realization prompted some fans to counter any unfounded accusations, emphasizing the actor's authenticity and natural charm.

Advertisement

Check out the pictures below-

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is currently basking at the top of his career since his debut, all thanks to his portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. The drama has not only showcased his acting talent and charm but has also catapulted his popularity to new heights, with countless fans swooning over his portrayal of the perfect boyfriend.

However, Byeon Woo Seok's current surge in popularity isn't solely attributed to his looks. He has exhibited a versatile acting range by effortlessly navigating through various situations and emotions in the drama. Through delicate portrayal of complex emotions, he has succeeded in getting empathy and moving viewers. His portrayal has peeled back the layers of his character's inner world given he plays 3 different timelines- high school, university and idol Sun Jae perfectly, enriching the audience's immersion into the unique and well written storyline.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner character steals spotlight as fans cheer for Ryu Sun Jae at Jeonju Film Festival