BLACKPINK's Jennie's One of the Girls breaks BTS' Jungkook's record; becomes longest charting K-Pop soloist on Billboard Hot 100

Jennie from BLACKPINK added another feather of achievement to her collection as One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp has become the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist on Billboard's Hot 100. This record was previously held by Jungkook from BTS for his song Standing Next to You. Additionally, the track also peaked at various charts and raked on various lists proving Jennie's star power. Here is a look at her recent achievement.

Jennie's One of the Girls becomes longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist on Hot 100

BLACKPINK member Jennie's song One of the Girls became the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist on Billboard's Hot 100 of this decade. Jungkook held this record previously for his track Standing Next to You. The track has broken several records and is a fan favorite.

One of the Girls is a part of the series The Idol which was created by The Weekend, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. The drama series also marked Jennie's acting debut.

Jennie and Jungkook's recent activities

On December 24, 2023, Jennie announced the launch of her label ODD ATELIER. Last year, all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. To manage her solo activities, Jennie launched her label and also revealed her profile photos.

On March 8, Jennie and Matt Champion released their track Slow Motion. Slow Motion is Jennie's first release in the year 2024. Moreover, this is her first album since she launched her agency, OOD ATELIER. Jennie and Zico teamed up for the track SPOT which was released in April. The song quickly trended and has entered several charts.

Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Though the idol has deleted his Instagram account, he started a new one for his dog which is regularly updated.

