RM: Right People, Wrong Place: Know release date of BTS' leader's documentary, when and where to watch

Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, leader of BTS, has invited fans into the most introspective corners of his life with the release of Right People, Wrong Place. This documentary chronicles RM’s artistic journey during the production of his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, while exploring the duality of his identity as a global superstar and a person navigating life’s complexities. The film, released globally on December 5, promises a candid portrayal of RM as both an artist and an individual.

About RM: Right People, Wrong Place

Directed by Lee Seok Joon, Right People, Wrong Place delves deep into the eight-month journey RM undertook to create his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The documentary offers a rare look at RM’s creative process, his reflections on fame, and his quest for authenticity. The film captures the multifaceted nature of his identity—RM, the leader of BTS, and Kim Namjoon, the person behind the persona.

The documentary also serves as a time capsule, documenting the months leading up to RM’s military enlistment in December 2023. It highlights his fears, gratitude, and aspirations, providing fans with an intimate connection to the artist.

The announcement

The documentary was officially announced at a press conference in Seoul on September 3. Programmer Kang So Won of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) revealed that the film was chosen for the prestigious ‘Open Cinema’ section, a category showing internationally acclaimed works. Kang So Won described the documentary as “distinctive” for its artistic merit and mass appeal, marking only the second time a documentary has been included in this section.

Right People, Wrong Place, premiered at BIFF in October, receiving critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of RM’s life and artistry.

The trailer

Released on November 5, the trailer for Right People, Wrong Place offers a visually arresting glimpse into RM’s journey. It features clips of him working on the album, reflecting on his artistic evolution, and engaging in moments of introspection. “What kind of storyteller should I become?” RM ponders in the trailer a crucial question that encapsulates the film’s central theme: his pursuit of honesty and authenticity. The trailer promises a visually stunning, emotionally resonant narrative that blurs the lines between personal and professional struggles.

More details about RM's RPWP project

RPWP is a dual project by RM that includes not just the documentary but also his second studio, Right Place, Wrong Person.

Right Place, Wrong Person, RM’s second studio album, was released on May 24, 2024, through BIGHIT MUSIC. Following the success of his first solo album, Indigo (2022), this project shows a more introspective and experimental side of RM. Featuring collaborations with artists like Little Simz, Domi, JD Beck, and Moses Sumney, the album’s lead single, Come Back to Me, peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Global 200.

The documentary complements the album, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses of its production and providing context for its themes. Together, the album and film form a cohesive exploration of RM’s artistic and personal growth.

When and where to watch RM: Right People, Wrong Place in India

RM: Right People, Wrong Place released worldwide on December 5, 2024. Distributed by CJ 4DPLEX, the documentary is now available in 90 countries and regions worldwide. In South Korea, tickets and showtimes can be found on the CGV app and website, while international fans can check the film’s official website (www.rmrpwp.com) for screening details.

For Indian fans, the documentary will be screened in select theaters across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and more. However, further details regarding ticket bookings are awaited.

