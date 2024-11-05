BTS' RM teases 'most personal self' in new trailer for global premiere of solo docu-film Right People, Wrong Place; WATCH

BTS’ RM is set to unveil a deeply personal side of himself in his upcoming solo docu-film, RM: Right People, Wrong Place. Released on November 5, the trailer offers an intimate glimpse into the creative process behind his new album of the same name, showing RM's reflections on his artistry and the world around him.

In the visually captivating trailer, RM emphasizes his desire to be authentic, stating, “What kind of storyteller should I become?” This question reveals his introspective nature, as he seeks to connect with fans on a deeper level through his music. The film promises to chronicle RM’s journey through the complexities of life as an artist, blurring the lines between his personal and professional struggles. His thoughtful commentary and lyrical insights reflect not only his growth but also his commitment to remaining true to himself amidst the chaos of fame.

Alongside the trailer, BIGHIT MUSIC announced ticket sales for the film, creating excitement among fans. The first ticket sale will open on November 6, followed by a second sale on November 20, with additional details available on the dedicated website, www.rmrpwp.com .

Watch the trailer for RM: Right People, Wrong Place here;

This highly anticipated documentary is already generating buzz, especially following its premiere at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Though RM could not attend the premiere due to his military service, his presence was felt as the venue filled with dedicated fans eager to support him. A heartfelt message from RM appeared at the film’s conclusion, expressing gratitude to ARMY, the devoted fanbase that has stood by him throughout his career.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place offers a candid look at the final moments of his twenties, just before his mandatory military enlistment. This film is not just about his creative process; it captures his thoughts, struggles, and evolution as an artist during a pivotal time in his life. As he prepares to share this vulnerable chapter with the world, fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience RM’s journey through his own eyes, deepening their connection with the artist behind the music.

