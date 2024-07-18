Romance in the House posters OUT: Son Naeun, Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Soo battle familial tensions; see PICS

Romance in the House has released two new posters teasing familial tensions as Byun Moo Jin, Ji Jin Hee's character, attempts to win back his ex-wife Geum Ae Yeon (Kim Ji Soo) and daughter Byun Mi Rae (Son Naeun), who are not ready to welcome him back.

The posters capture the strained dynamics and unresolved past issues, setting the stage for an emotionally charged family drama premiering on August 10 at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC.

Romance in the House unveils new posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama Romance in the House, set to air over the weekend, has generated buzz with the release of its new posters, offering a glimpse into the intense family dynamics at the heart of the series.

In one of the posters, Byun Moo Jin (Ji Jin Hee) returns to his family, now as a building owner, expecting a warm welcome. He stands confidently with a bouquet of flowers, showcasing his newfound wealth. However, the reality is starkly different. His wife, Geum Ae Yeon (Kim Ji Soo), and daughter, Byun Mi Rae (Son Naeun), greet him with cold stares. Mi Rae, in particular, stands with her arms crossed and a look of dissatisfaction, clearly not ready to welcome her estranged father back into their lives.

This tension stems from Moo Jin’s past, marked by greedy pursuits and a series of failed business attempts that culminated in the loss of the family’s hard-earned restaurant. His departure left Ae Yeon and Mi Rae to support each other, forging a strong bond. Moo Jin’s sudden return disrupts their peaceful lives and triggers a wave of neighborhood gossip. Now labeled as ‘Mr. Byun’s family,’ Ae Yeon and Mi Rae struggle to reconcile with the man who once abandoned them.

Another poster, intriguingly rotated 90 degrees counterclockwise, captures the familial love triangle. Byun Moo Jin and his daughter Mi Rae are depicted in a tense standoff, each gripping Ae Yeon’s arm. Ae Yeon’s peaceful smile adds an element of mystery to her inner thoughts amidst the chaotic family dynamics.

Moo Jin’s efforts to win back Ae Yeon include buying the building where she and Mi Rae live and moving into the unit right above theirs. However, Mi Rae, having witnessed her mother’s struggles to rebuild their lives after Moo Jin’s past mistakes, is determined to protect Ae Yeon from him. She is resolute in maintaining their hard-earned peace and demonstrating to Moo Jin that they can be happy and strong on their own.

More details about Romance in the House

Romance in the House is written by Kim Young Yoon, known for her work on My Secret Romance, and directed by Kim Da Ye, acclaimed for My ID Is Gangnam Beauty. The series delves into the lives of individuals who feel a sense of incompleteness, yearning to reunite and achieve a love that transcends their past struggles.

Byun Moo Jin, who faced financial ruin from persistent business failures and was estranged from his family for over a decade, reemerges after unexpectedly amassing wealth. This unexpected return disrupts the lives of his remaining family members, sparking a journey of reconciliation and redemption amidst tangled emotions and neighborhood scrutiny.

Romance in the House is set to premiere on August 10 at 10:30 p.m. KST, following Miss Night and Day. The drama promises to deliver a unique and emotionally charged narrative that will keep viewers eagerly tuning in each week.

