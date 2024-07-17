Serendipity's Embrace new stills OUT: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop revisit first love in nostalgic highschool era

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop led upcoming K-drama Serendipity’s Embrace has teased a nostalgic journey through youthful first loves and life-changing encounters in new still. The webtoon-based drama also starring Dasom and Lee Won Jung is set to premiere on July 22.

Serendipity’s Embrace unveils new stills

On July 17, Serendipity's Embrace unveiled new stills from its upcoming romance drama, offering a glimpse into the characters' school days. Kim So Hyun stars as Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by past heartbreak, whose life takes an unexpected turn after crossing paths with Kang Hoo Young, portrayed by Chae Jong Hyeop. The released photos tease the intricate first love story involving Lee Hong Joo, Kang Hoo Young, Kim Hye Ji (played by Dasom), and Kwon Sang Pil (Lee Won Jung).

In one captivating scene, a confident Lee Hong Joo delivers a love letter to Kang Hoo Young, amidst a bustling school environment. Interestingly, the letter isn't hers but belongs to her best friend, Kim Hye Ji, who asks Lee Hong Joo to act as a messenger.

Meanwhile, Kang Hoo Young, known for his stoic demeanor, receives the letter with an expression that hints at hidden emotions, a departure from his usual cynicism. Observing this subtle change is Kwon Sang Pil, Kang Hoo Young's closest friend, whose curiosity is piqued by the unfolding dynamics.

Take a look at the newly released stills here;

As the narrative of youthful romance and unexpected connections unfolds at the age of 19, Serendipity's Embrace promises to explore the impact of Lee Hong Joo's delivery of the love letter on all involved, setting the stage for a compelling story of love and transformation.

More about upcoming drama Serendipity’s Embrace

Serendipity’s Embrace, adapted from a popular webtoon, promises a heartwarming tale of young adults rediscovering first love a decade later. Starring Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Dasom, and Lee Won Jung, the drama explores the journey from youthful infatuation at 19 to finding enduring love at 29.

With a blend of laughter and poignant moments, viewers can anticipate the nostalgic charm and emotional depth brought by the talented cast. The series premieres on July 22 at 8:40 p.m. KST, available for streaming on Viki.

