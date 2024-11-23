BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Additionally, the artist has broken her own group’s record with APT. music video, as it has surpassed 400 million views since its release.

On November 23, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ chart-topping collaboration APT. crossed an impressive 400 million views on YouTube. Released on October 18, 2024, the track achieved this remarkable milestone in just 35 days and 14 hours. APT has not only claimed the title of 2024’s fastest music video to reach 400 million views but also shattered two major records in the K-pop scene.

The smash hit now holds the title of the fastest solo K-pop music video to hit 400 million views. On top of that, it’s set a new record for female K-pop artists, reaching the milestone quicker than any video before it. Interestingly, Rosé previously held this record with BLACKPINK’s 2020 smash hit How You Like That, which took about 43 days to hit the same mark.

Previously, Rosé earned another achievement with APT., grabbing the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and becoming the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, she also became the first K-pop artist to surpass 50 million monthly listeners taking over BTS' Jungkook's record for the highest number of monthly listeners, earlier set at 40.7 million.

Moreover, the song also managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at rank 8, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart. APT. managed to stay put on the charts in the top 15 for three consecutive weeks. Rosé and Bruno Mars attended the 2024 MAMA Awards and performed the song live for the first time.

Rosé released the brand-new single titled Number One Girl on November 22, 2024, which serves as a pre-release and opening track of her upcoming solo album rosie. The singer’s first full studio album will be released on December 6, 2024.

