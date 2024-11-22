BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Bruno Mars, BTS’ Jungkook, aespa and more among winners at MAMA Awards 2024; SEE full list

The second day of the MAMA Awards 2024 continued the excitement with another night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments featuring the biggest stars in K-Town. The prestigious event, spanning three days, is packed with electrifying performances, star-studded presenters, and thrilling announcements of winners across various categories.

On day two, fans and artists celebrated as some of the most influential names in K-pop and beyond were recognized for their remarkable contributions to the music industry. With categories honoring rising stars, global sensations, and fan favorites, let’s check out full the winners' list.

MAMA Awards 2024 winners list

Fans' Choice – Female

The category celebrated some of the most influential female artists in K-pop. Winning the award were iconic groups and soloists, including aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, BABYMONSTER, IU, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, NewJeans, Lee Young Ji, TWICE, and UNIS, for their immense impact and dedicated global fanbases.

Fans' Choice – Male

This category highlighted the overwhelming support male artists receive from their fans worldwide. The winners included BTS’s Jimin, BTS’s Jungkook, NCT DREAM, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, BTS’s V, Stray Kids, BTS’s RM, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN, showcasing their powerful presence in the music industry.

Favorite Male Group

TREASURE took home the award for Favorite Male Group, recognized for their consistent performances, hit releases, and ever-growing fan following across the globe.

Favorite New Asian Artist

ME:I was honored as the Favorite New Asian Artist, applauded for their impressive debut and their ability to captivate audiences with unique concepts and music styles.

Global Sensation

Rosé from BLACKPINK and Bruno Mars shared the Global Sensation award, following the release of their viral collaboration single APT.

Favorite Dance Performance Group

BOYNEXTDOOR clinched the award in this category, recognized for their exceptional choreography and high-energy performances that left fans mesmerized.

Favorite Global Performer – Female

IVE emerged as the Favorite Global Performer – Female, winning hearts with their impeccable performances and undeniable star power.

Grand Prize: VISA Fans’ Choice of the Year

BTS’s Jimin took home the VISA Fans’ Choice of the Year award showcasing his unwavering support from fans worldwide, despite being enlisted in the South Korean military.

On November 23, 2024, the third day of the MAMA Awards will be held in Japan at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka with many more exciting performances. You can watch The live stream will be available on Mnet's YouTube channels, including Mnet K-POP, PlayMnet, Mnet TV, MnetM2, and KCON official, as well as on Mnet Plus' official website.