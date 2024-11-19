BLACKPINK’s Rosé claims ex-boyfriend ‘stole’ her Tiffiny rings in song lyrics; compares solo album rosie to THESE movies

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is all set to make her solo comeback with a full studio solo album rosie on December 6, 2024. Ahead of her release, she spoke about the process of her preparation for her solo journey and revealed her favorite lyrics from the album. Moreover, she also shared the movies that best describe her record.

On November 18, 2024, the publication i-D shared an exclusive interview with BLACKPINK’s Rosé, covering various aspects of her career. When asked to share her favorite line from her album, the K-pop idol admitted that it was the hardest question she had been asked.

She eventually revealed her favorite lyrics: “I can forgive you for a lot of things, for not giving me back my Tiffany rings. But I'll never forgive you for one thing, my dear, you wasted my prettiest years.”

She was also asked which movies she would compare her album to, and she named How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Sex and the City, and Inside Out. Rosé explained that she related to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days because of its portrayal of a toxic couple, as she had experienced a similar toxic relationship. She mentioned Sex and the City because people often told her she reminded them of Carrie Bradshaw. Lastly, she chose Inside Out for its exploration of emotions and the process of dealing with them, reflecting the honesty and emotional depth she poured into her album.

Rosé has announced the release of a brand-new single titled Number One Girl on November 22, 2024, which serves as a pre-release and opening track of her upcoming solo album Rosie. Previously, she released the single APT. featuring Bruno Mars, which became a viral sensation among fans.

The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.

