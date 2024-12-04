RUN JIN Ep 12 Highlights: BTS member returns with entertaining mukbang featuring Kim Minkyung, Yoo Min Sang and Yoon Hwa; teases upcoming blind date

On December 3, BTS’ eldest member Jin delighted fans with the of his variety show RUN JIN after nearly 1.5 months, marking the 12th installment of the eagerly anticipated series. Although many were hoping for an episode featuring fellow BTS member J-Hope, Episode 12 took a different direction, featuring a star-studded lineup of actor-comedians Kim Minkyung, Yoo Min Sang, and Yoon Hwa, who added their own unique charm to the show. The episode revolved around the popular South Korean social media phenomenon, mukbang, but with Jin’s signature humor and energy, fans got a hilarious and heartwarming twist.

1. Jin is flustered by excited ARMY member, Yoon Hwa

The episode kicked off with the presence of Yoon Hwa, a self-proclaimed ARMY, who wore a striking purple dress; an instant nod to BTS’ iconic color and fandom. Her enthusiasm upon meeting Jin was palpable, and it was clear from the start that her excitement was a highlight of the episode. As a fan who had long admired Jin, Yoon Hwa couldn’t hide her nerves and joy, causing the ever-charismatic Jin to get flustered.

The interaction between the two was pure comedic gold as Jin tried to maintain his composure while Yoon Hwa fangirled over her favorite BTS member. Her energy was contagious, making viewers laugh along with the awkward but sweet exchanges between the two. Jin's attempt to keep it together amidst Yoon Hwa's energetic ARMY pride was one of the episode's most endearing moments.

2. Games galore before the mukbang madness

Before diving into the mukbang, Jin and his guests engaged in a series of fun and quirky games. From arm wrestling challenges to guessing ASMR sounds, the games kept the mood light and playful. The guests took part in palm push challenges and other challenging games with a competitive spirit, all while keeping fans giggling with their comedic exchanges.

The segment, which had a game show vibe, was packed with laughs and spontaneous moments that showed the charming chemistry between Jin and the comedians. Jin's playful side truly shone as he managed to inject humor into even the most random games, making it clear that his variety show presence is not just about his musical talents, but also his comedic timing.

Watch the full episode here;

3. Jin leaves fans awestruck as he feeds Yoo Min Sang

One of the standout moments of the episode came when Jin unexpectedly showed a warm and caring side. As the mukbang segment began, Yoo Min Sang announced that unfortunately, he had to leave midway due to other commitments. While jokingly teasing him, Jin hurriedly fed comedian Yoo Min Sang, who had been teasing him about his love for food. Jin’s attention to detail and thoughtfulness left fans awestruck.

He was quick grill some meat and rushed to feed Yoo Min Sang as the latter was leaving, making sure his guest was well taken care of before continuing with the meal. This genuine moment, where Jin was seen caring for others while enjoying the feast, resonated with fans who love his down-to-earth and thoughtful personality.

4. A tease for a blind date in the upcoming episode

As the episode came to a close, Jin left fans with an exciting cliffhanger that has everyone eagerly anticipating the next episode. In a playful teaser, Jin hinted at an upcoming blind date in an episode yet to come. Although details were scarce, Jin’s playful delivery had fans buzzing with excitement.

However, the forthcoming episode isn’t just another ordinary one, it seems like Jin will be joined by a cute toddler for his blind date. Whatever the case, it’s clear that RUN JIN is gearing up for even more memorable moments in the episodes to come.

