RUN JIN Ep 11 Highlights: BTS member revisits Joseon era, hunts for voodoo dolls, plays with ghosts; announces brief 'break'

The latest episode of RUN JIN, released on October 22, takes viewers on a heart-thumping journey, blending historical reenactment, spooky challenges, and an announcement. Episode 11 is packed with excitement, humor, and a touch of nostalgia as BTS' Jin immerses himself in the Joseon era, searches for mysterious voodoo dolls in a haunted setting, and hints at an upcoming break from the variety series. Here’s a breakdown of the episode’s highlights and why fans are buzzing about it.

Revisiting the Joseon era: A blast from the past

In Episode 11, Jin revisits the Joseon era, donning traditional Korean Hanbok that captures the essence of the past. The elaborate hanbok and accessories add feel to the setting, and Jin's expressive reactions breathe life into the historical backdrop.

Jin’s natural charisma shines through as he interacts with the set, which is painstakingly crafted to replicate a 17th-century Korean village. The realistic details; from the wooden structures and paper-covered windows to the sprawling courtyards—add depth to the experience.

Haunted setup: Hunting for voodoo dolls in the dark

The atmosphere takes a dark turn when Jin is tasked with finding voodoo dolls hidden in the eerie surroundings. The haunted theme is executed with just the right amount of spookiness to keep viewers on edge. Flickering candlelights, unsettling sound effects, and the creaky wooden floors of the set all add to the suspense, making it one of the most thrilling segments in the show's recent history.

As Jin ventures deeper into the darkened corners, his reactions to unexpected frights are a mix of genuine fear and comedic relief. His playful banter with the production team, who sneakily introduce jump scares, adds humor to the otherwise spooky hunt.

The search for voodoo dolls is not merely a superficial activity; it ties into the folklore and superstitions of the Joseon period, where such objects were believed to have real power. Jin’s reactions range from playful disbelief, playing games with those acting as ghosts, to moments of genuine unease, capturing the balance between humor and horror that the show is known for.

Jin announces a break from the variety show

Amidst the laughter and fright, the episode takes an unexpected emotional turn. Towards the end, Jin announces that he will be taking a brief break from RUN JIN, explaining that it's necessary for him to focus on other commitments. The announcement is met with a mix of surprise and support from fans, who have grown accustomed to his weekly antics and unique brand of entertainment.

Meanwhile, watch the full episode here;

While Jin takes a break to focus on his upcoming debut solo album Happy, fans are already buzzing about what’s next for RUN JIN. Will the show explore other historical periods, delve deeper into supernatural themes, or introduce new guest stars like J-Hope? There’s a palpable sense of anticipation for Jin’s return, with hopes that he will bring even more captivating stories and adventures.

In the meantime, Episode 11 remains a memorable chapter in the series, blending the best of humor, history, and heartfelt moments.

