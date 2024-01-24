See You in My 19th Life’s Cha Chung Hwa announces pregnancy after 3 months of marriage with non-celeb spouse

On January 24 KST, actress Cha Chung Hwa announced her pregnancy after three months of marriage. The actress will welcome her first baby in the first half of this year.

On October 27, 2023, the actress got married to a non-celebrity boyfriend, who is a businessman and two years younger than her. She shared her happiness with fans as she began a new chapter of her life and expressed her gratitude for the love and support she received after disclosing her wedding news. Her agency IOK Company also released beautiful pictures from their private wedding ceremony.

Actress Cha Chung Hwa to welcome her first child before mid-2024

Cha Chung Hwa has entertained the audience with her diverse performances in K-dramas and films since 2005. Now, she is all set to step into a new phase of life, motherhood. Her official statement read, “Cha Chung Hwa is joyfully preparing for motherhood, and she has shared this good news with her loved ones.”

Cha Chung Hwa’s acting journey

Cha Chung Hwa debuted in 2005 as a theater actress with a musical titled Backstreet Story. Then, she gradually ventured into the entertainment industry with minor roles in films such as Harmony, (2010), As One (2012), and more. She went on to star in various popular K-dramas namely Crash Landing on You (2019), Mr. Queen (2020), Hometown Cha Cha Cha (2021), and more. Cha Chung Hwa is known as the scene stealer as she plays every character with so much conviction and that truly reflects on the small screen. Mr. Queen was the turning point of her career as she also earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards for the portrayal of court lady Choi Sanggung in the historical drama.

In 2023, she featured in Kokdu: Season of Deity, See You in My 19th Life, and Song of the Bandits. She recently made a cameo appearance in the fantasy drama My Demon (2023-24).

