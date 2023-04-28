59th Baeksang Arts Awards’ Winner List: GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, Roh Yoon Seo amongt first wins

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, has officially commenced on April 28, 2023, at Incheon Paradise City in Incheon. The event started at 5:30 pm KST (2 pm KST). It is being hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum and is being broadcasted live in South Korea by JTBC and internationally by TikTok. The prestigious awards ceremony recognizes excellence in film, television, and theater through a rigorous screening process by 60 professional evaluators, judges in the industry, and a group of experts representing TV, film, and theater. The nominees for the same were announced on April 7, 2023, and all works released between April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, were eligible for nominations.

Below is a list of the winners announced so far:

TikTok Popularity Award (Male): Park Jinyoung

TikTok Popularity Award (Female): IU

Male Rookie (TV): Moon Sang Min for Under The Queen’s Umbrella

Female Rookie (TV): Roh Yoon Seo for Crash Course in Romance

Male Rookie (Film): Park Jinyoung for Christmas Carol

Female Rookie (Film): Kim Sei Eun for Next Sohee

Rookie Director: Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl

Youth Award for Theater: We Now Archive

Best Technical Achievement: Little Women (TV), Hunt (Film)

Best Write: My Liberation Notes (TV)

Best Screenplay: Next Sohee (Film)

Best Supporting Actor TV: Jo Woo Jin (Narco-Saints)

Best Supporting Actress TV: Lim Ji Yeon (The Glory)

Best Supporting Actor Film: Byun Yohan (Hansan: Rising Dragon)

Best Supporting Actress Film: Park Se Wan (6/45)

GUCCI Impact Award: Next Sohee

Best Entertainment Program: Psick Univ Psick Show

Best Entertainer (Male): Yoon Sieun

Best Entertainer (Female): Kim Jong Kook

