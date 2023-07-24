See You in My 19th Life Finale Takeaways: Shin Hye Sun's love for Ahn Bo Hyun tested; 1st life plot unveiled

See You in My 19th Life aired the last episode of the show on July 23 starring Ahn Bo Hyun, Shin Hye Sun, Ha Yoo Kyung, and Ahn Dong Goo. The K-drama starts with a woman called Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) pursuing her love Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun) from her previous life as she remembers all the 19 lives she has lived. Here are some reflections from the last two episodes of See You in My 19th Life

The last two episodes of See You in My 19th Life

Ban Ji Eum explored her first life to understand what was her relationship with Moon Seo Ha, Kang Min Gi (Lee Chae Min), and Yoon Cho Won (Ha Yoo Kyung). The K-drama built up an interesting suspense as to how their lives were entangled with each other which led to Ban Ji Eum's curse of remembering her past lives. While trying to recollect her memories she mistook Moon Seo Ha as the killer of her sister. Kang Ming Gi, the mysterious man turned out to be the one who kills Ban Ji Eum's sister in her first life. Ban Ji Eum becomes the one who cursed herself to remember Kang Min Gi for 1000 years to take revenge against him. By the end, Ban Ji Eum forgives Kang Min Gi and forgets people from her past lives to lift the curse.

Finale takeaways See You in My 19th Life

Ban Ji Eum was immersed in her past lives that the ending did not seem to go with the flow. She pursued her love from the past but forgave her enemy without thinking twice. Throwing light on Moon Seo Ha and Ban Ji Eum's relationship, a build-up was anticipated but it only stuck through their past lives interlinking with each other. There was not much exposure of characters from Ban Ji Eum's first life especially Lee Chae Min's role, making it very easy for us to let it pass. The subplots which depicted the story of Ha Do Yoon and Yoon Cho Woon saw a happy end.

Moon Seo Ha, Yoon Cho Won, Kim Ae Gyeong and Ha Do Yoon people who were interlinked with Ban Ji Eum were able to remember her existence despite her curse being lifted. This was the smoothest way to keep Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Haa together. See You in My 19th Life was a fun watch as it ended on an adorable note on how Moon Seo Ha approached Ban Ji Eum just the way she did with her 'three chances of confession'. However, it started strong and ended hastily.

