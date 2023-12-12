3 Years of Mr. Queen: Why Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun's sageuk stands out as quirky time travel gender-bender

Mr. Queen, the popular drama starring Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun, has successfully completed its three-year run. The story follows Queen Cheorin, who discovers she has the soul of a modern-day man, while King Cheoljong strives to be a just ruler. Despite some controversies, the series has become the tenth highest-rated drama in the history of Korean cable television.

The final episode achieved an impressive nationwide rating of 17.371%, attracting over 4 million viewers. Moreover, it set a remarkable record for tvN as the network's fifth-highest rated show ever.

The plot of Mr. Queen

In the contemporary era, Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk) serves as the head chef at the Blue House. Known for his womanizing ways and carefree spirit, Bong Hwan finds himself in trouble when a Chinese delegate discovers a fish hook in their food prepared by him. Following a near-death experience, he unexpectedly wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye Sun) during the Joseon period.

King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun), the reigning monarch, appears gentle and easy-going but holds a largely symbolic role. The true authority lies in the hands of Queen Sunwon (Bae Jong Ok), the widow of the late King Sunjo. Determined to return to his modern Korean body, Bong Hwan embarks on a mission to win Queen Sunwon's favor through his culinary skills. However, as he delves deeper into the palace intrigue, he discovers secrets about So Yong and unravels a darker and more suspicious side to King Cheoljong.

As Mr.Queen hit the three years mark here are some of the top reasons why this drama stands out as a quirky time travel gender-bender.

Shin Hye Sun- the literal queen of acting

This drama stands out as a successful gender swap, and a key element of its excellence is Shin Hye Sun's remarkable performance, adeptly portraying both Bong Hwan and So Yong. Mr. Queen, at its core, maintains a comedic tone, and much of this success can be credited to Shin Hye Sun's portrayal of Bong Hwan within So Yong's body. Describing her performance as a masterpiece is an understatement. Shin Hye Sun earned a well-deserved nomination for Best Television Actress at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, evident within just one episode. Although Choi Jin Hyuk's time on screen as Bong Hwan is short, his performance effectively conveys the character's distinct personality.

Shin Hye Sun doesn't just imitate Choi Jin Hyuk's mannerisms; she fully embodies them. Her replication of Choi Jin Hyuk's extravagant alpha male body language, smug smirks, expressive eyebrows, and overall personality is truly remarkable. If one does a side-by-side comparison of the two actors making the transition from Choi Jin Hyuk to Shin Hye Sun it would be almost seamless.

Shin Hye Sun's portrayal of cooking scenes in Mr. Queen stands out as another iconic aspect where she excelled. Whether skillfully handling a large knife or showcasing her chef expertise, Hye Sun captivated her fans effortlessly. It's not just her dialogue delivery that endears this role to the audience; rather, her overall performance emerges as the standout star of the entire show. The audience's immense love for her character even led to a prequel release titled Mr. Queen: The Bamboo Forest. As a result, Mr. Queen became a must-watch K-drama for enthusiasts.

Humor and quirkiness

Mr. Queen offers an enjoyable viewing experience, generously sprinkled with humor. Choi Jin Hyuk and Shin Hye Sun exhibit impeccable comic timing throughout the show, maintaining a consistently amusing atmosphere. The series, with its unique narrative, sheds light on societal norms, particularly gender roles, both in historical times and contemporary society. The K-drama follows the story of a modern-day chef who finds himself inexplicably trapped inside the body of a queen in the Joseon era, resulting in chaos and hilariously absurd situations, including a historical figure twerking.

In contrast to many historical K-dramas that delve deeply into history, Mr. Queen injects levity into the genre with its unconventional concept and humorous gags. Overall, the K-drama proves to be cleverly executed, overcoming the oddity of its storyline to deliver an entertaining and well-crafted experience.

The time-travel aspect with a twist

At its essence, Mr. Queen is a comedic blend of time travel and historical elements, weaving a plot that combines the past with a modern timeline. While the storyline gains seriousness as it progresses, the drama maintains its humor and avoids taking itself too seriously. Notably, the show features a cast of interesting and hilarious supporting characters. The evolving relationships, such as So Yong (Bong Hwan)'s connections with her court maid and lady, and the court lady's interactions with the royal chef, contribute to the overall entertainment value of the series.

Bong Hwan's problems go beyond being displaced in time; he also finds himself trapped in a body of the opposite gender. As a result, So Yong's behavior takes an unconventional turn due to Bong Hwan's spirit, creating complications in the royal court. Amid So Yong's culinary endeavors in the royal kitchens, Bong Hwan's curious nature leads to the discovery of various secrets within the palace walls, adding an extra layer of interest.

Overall, Mr. Queen brings a fresh twist to the gender-bender genre by incorporating elements of time travel. The series seamlessly blends various genres, including historical, comedy, romance, and fantasy. The top-tier chemistry between lead actors Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Sun, whether as Jung Hwan or So Yong, makes it a highly recommended watch.

