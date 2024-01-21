My Demon Finale Review: Song Kang- Kim Yoo Jung’s fantasy romance tries hard to make it work with a happy ending

Name: My Demon

Premiere date: November 24, 2023

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Writer: Choi Ah Il

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix, SBS

My Demon storyline

A 200-year-old demon named Jeong Gu Won- played by Song Kang- finds himself in the middle of an inheritance battle and a serial killer mystery that his powers fail to solve. There he comes across Do Do Hee, embodied by Kim Yoo Jung. She’s the CEO of Mirae F&B and wants him to play her bodyguard soon after his powers get transferred to her wrist. In the process, the two fall in love and agree to a contract marriage that satisfies their needs. My Demon moves through twists and turns as one after the other more hurdles stand in their way, with a connected past life cracking through their memories.

My Demon 13-14 Recap

After the revelation of Jeong Gu Won being the reason behind her father’s death, Do Do Hee’s trust in her man depletes by the second. While he does save her life, the wounds inflicted by their situation are too much to ignore for the two and despite all their love for each other, they decide to separate. Noh Suk Min, the real demon in their story disappears and is momentarily out of their thoughts while Jeong Gu Won disappears from Do Do Hee’s life.

Kim Yoo Jung’s showdown with the devil

Noh Suk Min did not go down easy and that was our favorite bit from the finale. Putting up a fight and trying his best to destroy the couple until the end, his clever and bold tactic of burning away half of his face to be unrecognisable seemed the best card to have been pulled so far.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s romantic reunion

Many viewers expressed their disappointment after the airing of the 15th episode. If not for the expected return of Song Kang’s character, it was his spontaneous combustion, slow disappearance with embers flying away from his form that they found similar to Kim Shin’s end in the popular Kim Go Gun- Gong Yoo starrer Goblin. However, the anger need not be long-lived as despite everything against the two, they are reunited soon after with God’s will.

It’s almost exasperating how simple the reunion came about however the visuals of the scene are undeniable. Taking the viewer back to one of the first episodes, the time-stopping water droplets in the air and the breathtaking location all come back in a well-taken shot that would have been perfect with more lighting on Jeong Gu Won’s face. Nonetheless, it was a definite highlight in the ultimate episode.

Song Kang returns as a demon

The couple is soon back into their normal lives and finally, it’s time to rise for Lee Sang Yi’s Joo Seok Hoon who has been one of the most underused characters, bearing the brunt of everyone’s suspicions. He is chosen as the chairman of the agency in a well-rounded end. On the other hand, Do Do Hee dreams of her previous life as Wolshim and once again falls for Jeong Gu Won promising an eternity of togetherness- only she’s a mortal human and he, an immortal ruthless being, but we’ll keep that aside for now.

Jeong Gu Won’s cheeky welcome to his normal life is fun for the group of thugs that serve him and soon as Noh Suk Min’s life sentence in prison gets revealed, the show closes with an ‘all’s well that ends well’ note. It seems to be tying all ends, push through with the agenda of satisfying the fans of the couple and we’ll take it.

My Demon Final Review

The show starts off fabulously well introducing multiple characters with a poised ease and goes on to become draggy only a few episodes later. However, it is the continued ups and downs as well as the massive fan following of the visual couple that kept it going, albeit not as smoothly as it would have hoped initially with a returning fall in ratings. Viewers looking for a happy ending, visually pleasing sets and shots, and fans of the lead actors can surely tune in but avid watchers are advised to skip it or keep it for days when they’ve got literally nothing else to watch.

