Serendipity' Embrace poster 2: Fate brings Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun face to face after 1o years; SEE

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop's Serendipity's Embrace will be premiering soon this month. There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding this drama as the star cast comes together for a drama which explores reuniting with one's first love. Kim So Hyun is known for dramas like The Tale of Nokdu and Love Alarm. Chae Jong Hyeop has impressed with Nevertheless and Castaway Diva.

Serendipity's Embrace poster featuring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop

On July 3, tvN released the second poster for their upcoming drama Serendipity's Embrace. The caption in the poster read, 'It cannot be frozen after melting. Do you want to defrost this first love?' Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop can be seen on the beach together. They seem to have come across each other by coincidence raising the stakes of the plot and creating excitement. See the poster below.

More about Serendipity's Embrace

Serendipity's Embrace is scheduled to premiere on July 22 on tvN. There will be 8 episodes in total and the drama will be airing every Monday and Tuesday.

The project has been directed by Song Hyun Wook who is also known for The King's Affection and The Beauty Inside. Park Geu Ro took charge of the screenplay.

The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director, who because of her past trauma is afraid of falling in love. One day, fate brings her face to face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt. He, too, reconnects with his past love. The story will explore the synapses between these people.

Fans eagerly await the release of the drama as the brilliant star cast comes together for this project.