Serendipity’s Embrace starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Serendipity's Embrace is an upcoming romance comedy starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop which will be released this July. The story explores first love and past traumas. Anticipation runs high as the talented actors come together with the amazing crew. As the drama gears up for its release, here is everything from the release date, time, where to watch and other details that you need to know.

Serendipity's Embrace release date

Serendipity's Embrace is scheduled to release on July 22, 2024.

Where to watch?

The tvN series will be streaming on Viki.

Time

Episodes will be airing every Monday and Tuesday from 8:40 pm KST which is 5:10 pm IST.

Number of episodes

Serendipity's Embrace will include 10 episodes in total.

Genre

Comedy, Romance, Youth

Cast

Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On and Kim Da Som take on the main roles in Serendipity's Embrace. Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Yoon Jung Hee, Kim Won Hae, Kim Jung Nan and more will also be appearing in important roles.

Kim So Hyun debuted in 2007 with the drama A Happy Woman. Her first appearance on the big screen was in the film My Name is Pity. She took on the lead role for the first time in the 2008 drama Hometown Legends. Over the years she has featured in multiple hit dramas like Love Alarm, My Lovely Liar, Who Are You: School 2015 and many more.

Chae Jong Hyeop made his debut in 2016 with the drama Webtoon Hero - Tundra Show Season 2. He has also worked in hit dramas like Hot Stove League, Rumor and No Bad Days. He rose to fame with his role in Nevertheleass and was called lovingly 'Potato Boy' by fans. He has also starred in dramas like Castaway Diva, The Sound of Magic and more.

Crew

The project has been directed by Song Hyun Wook, who is also known for The King's Affection and The Beauty Inside. Park Geu Ro took charge of the screenplay.

Plot

It revolves around an animation production director who, because of her past trauma, is afraid of falling in love. One day, fate brings her face-to-face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt. He, too, reconnects with his past love. The story will explore the synapses between these people.

Kim So Hyun will be appearing as Lee Hong Joo who is an animation producer. She is afraid to fall in love again because of the traumatic experience of her past relationships. She comes across Kang Hoo Young, played by Chae Jong Hyeop, who is aware of her past hurt and difficult moments. He is now a financial planner and is a mature individual.

Lee Hong Joo was Kang Hoo Young's first love back in high school. After they reconnect, romance starts bubbling between the two but Lee Hong Joo's former boyfriend makes an appearance in her life. Yun Ji On will be appearing as Bang Jun Ho who is a popular writer and is free-spirited.

Kim Da Som takes on the role of Kim Hye Ji who is Lee Hong Joo's best friend.

Other details

The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka, which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho.

