‘Seunghan was…’: Former SM Entertainment trainee reveals truth about Ex-RIIZE member’s personality

Seunghan, a former member of RIIZE, has faced much scrutiny over the last year due to a controversy involving his personal life. After exiting the group, it was announced he would go forward as a solo artist. However, a former SM Entertainment trainee has recently revealed the K-pop idol’s true personality.

Earlier in January 2025, Anderson, an ex-trainee from SM Entertainment who appeared in the survival program NCT Lastart, revealed that he had left the company. Following his departure, it was easier for him to be active on social media and talk about certain aspects of his life. In one of his posts, a fan asked whether Anderson was aware of the recent events involving Seunghan and former WayV member Lucas, to which he replied, “breaks my heart.”

When the fan expressed relief that Anderson had departed the company, he shared a personal account of his experience with Seunghan. The artist recalled that Seunghan had been exceptionally kind to him during his early days as a trainee. He said, “Seunghan was so nice to me when I was new as well,” leaving a positive impression on him.

In August 2023, Seunghan of RIIZE faced controversy when photos surfaced online showing him kissing a teenage girlfriend in a motel, which caused a stir among fans. Additionally, a video of him smoking, taken before his debut, further fueled the issue, as many found his behavior inappropriate despite being of legal age. These incidents led to protests and backlash, particularly from Korean fans, contributing to his temporary hiatus from the group.

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton.

