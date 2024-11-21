SEVENTEEN announced as first K-pop act to perform on The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular; Know details

In the last few years, SEVENTEEN has witnessed explosive popularity with their chart-topper music and various activities. Just within 9 years of debut, the boy band has achieved an unprecedented standard of success. Now, they are on their way to reaching yet another milestone. They have joined the performers’ lineup for a popular US year-end program.

On November 21, ABC announced that SEVENTEEN will be performing on the The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular. It is a popular year-end program that is celebrating its ninth year in 2024.

The boy band is the first K-pop act to dazzle on the special stage, alongside global stars like John Legend, Elton John, Pentatonix, and more. The 2024 edition is scheduled for December 1 and SEVENTEEN will showcase Santa Claus is Coming to Town concept.

This year, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular will be hosted by Dancing with the Stars MCs Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the K-pop boy band’s performance, especially since this presents a huge opportunity for them to further solidify their rising global stardom.

Back in April, SEVENTEEN made their highly-anticipated comeback with the compilation album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. Following its success, the group released their 12th mini-album SPILL THE FEELS, which arrived on October 14.

This EP also achieved many milestones on music charts and even set a record as the fastest 2024 album to surpass 3 million sales. It also debuted at No. 5 on Billboard 200, showing the power SEVENTEEN holds as a leading K-pop boy band.

Following the unprecedented success of SPILL THE FEELS, the group embarked on a world tour. They have successfully concluded the US leg, meeting fans in Los Angeles, Oakland, Rosemont, Elmont, and San Antonio.

Now, they are scheduled to kickstart the Japan leg of their RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR. In 2025, they will also visit some more Asian countries including Phillippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, BSS, the first sub-unit of SEVENTEEN is reported to make a comeback soon, adding to the excitement about their future activities. Although it is yet to be confirmed, rumor has it that they have already finished filming for a music video.

