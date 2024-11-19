SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan appointed as public ambassador of his homeland Jeju

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has received a high honor. He has been officially appointed as the public ambassador of Jeju, his homeland where he grew up. Aside from receiving this honor, he also donated to the hometown love fund program to help the government revitalize the island.

According to reports on November 19, Seungkwan received a letter of appointment for his public ambassador position from the Jeju governor Oh Young Hoon. The ceremony was held at the Jeju City Communication and Cooperation Center.

In addition to receiving the honor, it has been revealed that the SEVENTEEN member also donated to the hometown love fund to help revitalize the island and protect the Southern bottlenose dolphins.

On this day’s appointment ceremony, 24 children from daycare centers on the island also performed the hit song Fighting, released by BSS, a sub-unit of the SEVENTEEN, which Seungkwan is a member of.

“I wanted to donate for my hometown, but I couldn't think about how and where to do it, but I'm so proud and happy to convey my heart through the hometown love donation campaign this time,” the K-pop idol stated.

Aside from public relations, Seungkwan was also appointed as the promotional ambassador of Jeju Island. With him joining the team, the governor plans on promoting the province as a Hallyu tourist destination.

On the work front, Seungkwan is currently busy on SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR. The group kickstarted their first concert back on October 12 and so far visited Rosemont, Elmont, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Next, they are scheduled to perform in Nagoya, Japan on November 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, on November 19, it was reported that BSS (BooSeokSoon) is planning to make a comeback soon. It is the first sub-unit of SEVENTEEN, formed with Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi. As per the latest reports, the trio has already finished filming for a music video in Seoul and their comeback date will soon be revealed.

With so many activities lined up, Seungkwan seems to be maintaining a busy schedule, further solidifying his K-pop career which he kickstarted back in 2015.

