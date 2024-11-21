Did BTS’ V violate army law by contacting Min Hee Jin during his training days? Military reveals; Report

“BTS’ V occasionally calls me from the military,” these were the words Min Hee Jin said during a live broadcast. In particular, she claimed that the K-pop idol even sent a celebratory message early in the morning of her birthday. Her claims sparked controversy, as V was training as a recruit during that time, a time when he was not allowed to use his phone as per general knowledge. So, questions arose about whether he violated the military law or received preferential treatment.

According to a recent report, the military answered all the questions. In particular, a netizen filed a complaint against V, stating that he committed a serious violation of the army law.

The Military Police Petition Response Officer from the 802nd Military Police Battalion revealed that recruits in training are permitted to use their mobile phones for one hour every day during designated rest periods, such as weekends and holidays.

They also verified the exact time V used his mobile phone. “According to the training center’s guidelines, Kim Taehyung did not use his mobile phone during early morning hours but instead used it during the afternoon, which is the permitted time slot for mobile phone usage,” the military revealed. This seemingly dismissed Min Hee Jin’s claims that he sent her a birthday message in the early morning.

In addition to this, the Military Police Petition Response Officer also responded to allegations of special treatment. They reportedly stated that there is no evidence of fact supporting that the BTS member was given the preferential treatment of privilege due to his celebrity status to use his mobile phone outside of permitted hours.

Advertisement

Lastly, they revealed that it is impossible to confirm whether he contacted Min Hee Jin as his call and text records can not be disclosed under the Personal Information Protection and Telecommunications Privacy Act. However, they also added that there is no evidence supporting the former ADOR CEO’s claims that V sent her a text message at dawn.

Following the reports, fans are wondering whether Min Hee Jin threw in some incorrect information into her statement during the broadcast.

ALSO READ: Coachella 2025: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa to return to desert as soloists; ENHYPEN announces debut