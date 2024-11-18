SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS with Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan said to be prepping for music comeback after almost 2 years

Fans are you ready? BSS is gearing up for their much-awaited comeback. According to the latest reports, the SEVENTEEN sub-unit has recently finished filming for a music video, which will be released soon. They didn’t have any new releases in a year since their first single album was released back in 2023, so there’s much excitement among the fans.

According to a Korean media outlet report on November 18, BooSeokSoon, shortly known as BSS, a sub-unit of the popular boy band SEVENTEEN, has started full-scale preparations for their upcoming comeback. Formed with Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan, this sub-unit is said to have finished filming for a new music video at a location in Seoul.

Although the news wasn’t confirmed officially, fans have already started showing excitement as this will be their first comeback in a year. Their first single album, also their most recent release- Second Wind was unveiled on February 6, 2023, which is almost two years ago.

Notably, following the success of their song Fighting with Lee Young Ji, the unit has been actively discussing their comeback plans. In a recent live stream, CARATs even asked Hoshi about the details. However, he kept tight-lipped, raising anticipation with his playful expressions. It has been reported that the comeback date of BSS will soon be announced by their agency PLEDIS Entertainment.

Formed with Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan, BSS (BooSeokSoon) is the first sub-unit of SEVENTEEN. The trio made their official debut with the song Just Do It. The track was first revealed at SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND fan meeting back in February 2018. Their song Fighting, which was included in their first single album Second Wind, achieved spectacular success on music charts. It was even selected as the cheer song for the South Korean team at the Paris Olympics 2024.

BSS also made their OST debut this year with The Reasons of My Smile, a song that appeared in Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s hit rom-com drama Queen of Tears.

Apart from reported comeback preparations, the three members of the sub-unit are currently on the road for SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR.

