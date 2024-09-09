SEVENTEEN at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 Highlights: Performs to Super and Cheers, Jeonghan grabs attention with luscious locks, Jun sits out

SEVENTEEN performed at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 and set the stage on fire with their energetic performances to some of their biggest hits like Super, Cheers and more. They also performed some of their classics like Very Nice and the audience couldn't get enough of it. The group performed without member Jun as he had prior work commitments.

SEVENTEEN at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024

SEVENTEEN performs to Very Nice, Super, Cheers and more

On September 9, SEVENTEEN took over the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024. The group impressed the audience with performances to hits like Super, Cheers, Darling, Very Nice, Rock With You and more. The group is known for their energetic performances and stage presence and SEVENTEEN did not disappoint and lived up to their name.

The subunits also showed their charms one by one. The vocal unit serenaded to Cheers to Youth, the performance team amazed with Spell and lastly, the hip-hop team performed to FIRE. Their special unit BooSeokSoon also performed their latest hit, Fighting.

Jeonghan's long hair grabs attention

Many commended as SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan's silky long hair for making a comeback. His whole look with denim, white t-shirt and long blonde hair gained a lot of attraction among fans. The audience also cheered for the member while he let out a small and shy, 'Thanks'.

This was also a special performance for the member, as this is expected to be his last performance before military enlistment.

Jun sits out of Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 due to work commitments

Chinese member Jun could not perform at the Lollapalooza 2024 along with the members as he had prior work commitments. The member is currently pursuing an acting career in China. PLEDIS Entertainment had confirmed that the member could not make it due to on-location filming raising a scheduling conflict.

