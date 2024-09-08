The Fact Music Awards Day 2 Full Winners List: NewJeans, ITZY bag major trophies; aespa takes Daesang
NewJeans, ITZY, aespa and more won big at the 2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 2. Here is a full list of the winners.
2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 2 took place on September 8. Here are the winners.
Artist of the Year (Bonsang)
NewJeans
ITZY
aespa
NEXT Leader
NCT WISH
Global Hot-Trend Award
xikers
KISS OF LIFE
TMA Hottest
UNIS
MUNISA Popularity Award
NewJeans
TMA Popularity Award
JO1
World Best Performer
NewJeans
ITZY
Today's Choice
UNIS
Worldwide Icon
NewJeans
Listener's Choice
aespa
Grand Prize
aespa
ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun expresses excitement after learning BTS' Jin enjoyed Queen of Tears at EYES ON YOU fan meet