The Fact Music Awards Day 2 Full Winners List: NewJeans, ITZY bag major trophies; aespa takes Daesang

2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 2 took place on September 8. Here are the winners. 

Artist of the Year (Bonsang)

NewJeans

ITZY

aespa

NEXT Leader

NCT WISH

Global Hot-Trend Award

xikers

KISS OF LIFE

TMA Hottest

UNIS

MUNISA Popularity Award

NewJeans

TMA Popularity Award

JO1

World Best Performer

NewJeans

ITZY 

Today's Choice

UNIS

Worldwide Icon

NewJeans 

Listener's Choice

aespa 

Grand Prize

aespa

