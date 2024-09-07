SEVENTEEN leaves for Berlin sans Jun; member Jeonghan's last expected appearance before military enlistment

SEVENTEEN has made their way to Berlin for their much-anticipated performance at Lollapalooza, but the group is missing one key member, Jun. Meanwhile, Jeonghan, who is expected to enlist for his mandatory military service later this year, will make what is likely his final appearance with the group before stepping away from the limelight.

Known for their high-energy performances and dynamic musical range, SEVENTEEN is set to bring a unique K-pop flair to the Lollapalooza stage. Fans can look forward to an electrifying show that will be streamed live on SEVENTEEN's YouTube channel on September 8, around 10 PM IST and on September 9 at 1:40 AM KST.

This performance holds special significance for Jeonghan, who is set to enlist in the military in the latter half of 2024, according to a statement from PLEDIS Entertainment. While the exact date of his enlistment has not been disclosed, it has been confirmed that Jeonghan will be absent from the group’s promotional activities for their upcoming 12th mini album in October, as well as the SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR, which kicks off in October.

Jeonghan's appearance at Lollapalooza Berlin, along with a previously announced fan signing event, will mark the last time CARATs will see him with the group before he embarks on his military service. The news has left fans both excited for his upcoming performances and bittersweet about his impending enlistment.

While Jeonghan is set to bid a temporary farewell, Jun will also be absent from the Berlin stage due to scheduling conflicts. The Chinese member is reportedly pursuing acting opportunities in China starting later this year, leading to an overlap with the group’s Lollapalooza performance. PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jun's absence was necessary due to the on-location filming schedule for his upcoming projects.

Despite these changes, SEVENTEEN continues to shine on the international stage. They, along with NewJeans, have emerged as the top contenders for the Best Group category at the 2024 MTV VMAs, following intense rounds of fan voting. The group is also nominated for Best K-Pop, competing against powerhouse acts like BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Stray Kids, and more, highlighting the global appeal and influence of K-pop.

As SEVENTEEN heads to Berlin, fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating their performance, a celebration of their journey and a heartfelt send-off for Jeonghan. With the group’s exciting projects on the horizon, including a new Korean EP and Japanese single album, SEVENTEEN continues to captivate fans and solidify their status as K-pop icons.

