SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi reportedly to join forces to debut as group’s new subunit

SEVENTEEN, the popular K-pop group’s members Hoshi and Woozi will be forming a new subunit according to reports. Their team-up is extremely well-liked among the boy band’s fanbase and the entire K-pop community. Previously, the two members joined forces to release new music after 8 years.

On December 25, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Daily Sports has released an exclusive report stating that a new subunit will be debuting from the K-pop group SEVENTEEN. The members Woozi and Hoshi will be teaming up to release new music according to the publication. This marks the second instance of a duo from the boy band joining forces, following Jeonghan and Wonwoo's debut single album, This Man, released on June 17, 2024.

Previously, Hoshi and Woozi collaborated on the duet track Shoot Me Before You Go, featured in SEVENTEEN's second full-length album, Teen, Age, released in 2017. Now, eight years later, the duo is reuniting to create and release new music together. Both were born in 1996, and the duo is affectionately referred to by fans as Soonhoon. Hoshi, as the leader of the performance team, and Woozi, the leader of the vocal team, are both recognized for their exceptional skills, making their new unit debut highly anticipated.

Ahead of Hoshi’s enlistment, the K-pop idol is also set to continue activities for the subunit BSS, or BooSeokSoon. Consisting of Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan, the subunit will be making their comeback in January 2025.

SEVENTEEN comprises thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted in 2015 with the album 17 Carat under Pledis Entertainment. The group is known for producing their own music and being heavily involved in composition and songwriting. Moreover, they are also known for their exceptional dance performances, which include intricate choreographies.

The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group also performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2024 and became the first K-pop group to do so in history. They also headlined the Lollapalooza Festival, which took place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024

