Lee Min Ho reacts to being asked about past girlfriends; calls himself Gong Hyo Jin's 'pawn' in When the Stars Gossip

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are currently gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming space drama When the Stars Gossip. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the actors have been appearing on many talk shows to get the word out there. During their recent appearance on Slaon Drip 2, The Heirs actor was asked about his dating life, and his reaction made everyone burst into laughter.

Salon Drip 2 was Lee Min Ho's first YouTube talk show, so he was initially nervous. But he opened up slowly, saying he was comfortable with uncomfortable questions. His co-star Gong Hyo Jin weighed in and said Jang Do Yeon to ask him something he would otherwise feel uncomfortable answering. The host, known for her perfect comic timing, didn't waste a moment and directly asked him, "Are you seeing anyone right now?"

Lee Min Ho was flustered and couldn't process it. Jang Do Yeon continued to tease him with more playful questions like, "How many celebrities have you dated so far? Five? or more than that?"

The actor's reaction was too hilarious. The crew members couldn't control their laughter as he stood up and began walking towards the door. When the host tried to stop him, he jokingly said, "Let me go to the restroom." When he returned to his seat, Gong Hyo Jin weighed in, saying, "What's the point of saying you want uncomfortable questions and then getting scared?"

Watch his reaction here:

When the time came for them to discuss their upcoming drama, Gong Hyo Jin said that although this was her second time working with the director and third with the writer, she had always played 'underlings' characters in past projects. "This time, it is Lee Min Ho. I'm the caption," she said, drawing laughter.

Lee Min Ho acknowledged, "Yes, I am the pawn." He added that one of the main reasons he chose this drama to make his TV comeback was because, unlike many space dramas, it is full of humor, which instantly attracted him to the screenplay.

When the Stars Gossip is now set to premiere on January 4.

