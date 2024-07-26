SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu joins BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, BTS’ Jimin and more as global ambassador for Dior

Mingyu, a member of SEVENTEEN, has been gaining popularity among fans for his talent and astonishingly good looks. The K-pop star has been associated with the luxury brand Dior for some time now and has finally been announced as the global ambassador. The news spread like wildfire on the internet as he became the newest face of the fashion house.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu has been announced as the new ambassador of Dior

On July 26, 2024, reports emerged that Mingyu from SEVENTEEN has been named as the global ambassador for luxury fashion house Dior. Previously, the K-pop idol attended the 2024 Dior Autumn-Winter Women's Collection Show in February at Paris Fashion Week and gained immense attention for his striking visuals and addictive charm. Now as the newest face of the brand, the fans are expecting greater collaborations.

The K-pop star is joining the ranks of various idols who have previously been signed under the brand such as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, BTS’ Jimin, EXO’s Sehun, K-pop boy band TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT), and more. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo recently concluded his contract with the brand and signed under Saint Laurent. Mingyu will be filling the vacancy left by the K-pop idol as the exciting new addition.

More about Mingyu and SEVENTEEN

Mingyu is a K-pop idol who made his debut with the K-pop group SEVENTEEN alongside S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015, the group debuted with the extended play 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN is known for producing their own music and being heavily involved with the composition and songwriting. Moreover, they are also known for their exceptional dance performances, which include intricate choreographies.

The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group also performed at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and became the first K-pop group to do so in history. They will be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.