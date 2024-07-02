BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently made her solo comeback with a brand new single titled ROCKSTAR, which took the world by storm. From artists to fans, the song has garnered immense praise for its bold concept. Moreover, Stray Kids' Bang Chang’s sister, Hannah Bahng, also had a lot to say about the track.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan's sister Hannah praises Lisa's ROCKSTAR

On June 2, 2024, Hannah Bahng, who is the younger sister of Bang Chan from Stary Kids, held an Instagram live to connect with her fans. During the live, she was asked by the fans about her opinion on BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s latest single, ROCKSTAR.

She gave positive feedback to the song and said that Lisa did an amazing job. From her costume to her choreography, everything was apt and managed to impress Hannah. She uses the Gen Z lingo ‘eat’ to describe how well-crafted the song was.

Hannah Bahng is a solo Australian singer under her own label, Bahng Entertainment. She made her debut in 2023 with the song perfect blues. She shares a loving relationship with Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, and the siblings are often seen together spending quality time.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song she has released under the label. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

Watch ROCKSTAR music video

