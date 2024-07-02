‘It’s a rip-off’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa accused of plagiarising ROCKSTAR outfit by Chinese designer

BLACKPINK’s Lisa created a new standard of success with her latest solo single ROCKSTAR. While fans are absolutely obsessed with her fierce looks in the music video, some new claims are sparking plagiarism allegations against the K-pop icon. She has been accused of allegedly wearing a ‘rip-off version’ of an outfit in her music video.

BLACKPINK's Lisa under fire for allegedly 'copying' outfit in ROCKSTAR music video

After Lisa dropped the epic music video for her solo comeback single ROCKSTAR, her star-shaped top immediately caught the fans’ attention. BLINKs and Lilies couldn’t stop praising how she carried that bold and fierce look. However, this moment was interrupted when a conversation between a fashion designer and another user went viral on a Chinese online community.

In the messages, designer Yue Yang, who runs the brand A1J, explained that the star top Lisa wore in the ROCKSTAR music video is allegedly a ‘rip-off’ version of her original design. She said that the BLACKPINK member’s team has never communicated with her about using this design.

On the online site, the Beijing-based designer also provided ‘proof’ of her designs which she worked on for a long time. At the same time, she shared photos of the celebrities who wore the original designs including aespa’s NingNing.

Here are the photos she shared:

She also claimed that this is not the first time, her design for the star-shaped top was copied. On multiple occasions, it has been ripped off and sold for much cheaper prices, according to Yue Yang.

On her brand’s Instagram, the designer shared the making process of the star-shaped designs. Along with a screenshot of Lisa’s music video, she wrote a caption saying that ‘after voicing out on the Chinese platform and on Instgram’ she tried to contact the K-pop idol’s stylists but didn’t receive a response.

Here’s the post by Chinese designer Yue Yang:

Netizens have mixed reactions towards Lisa facing plagiarism accusations

Meanwhile, in the comment section of Yue Yang's Instagram post, some fans are expressing their disappointment towards Lisa’s stylist for not giving due credit to the original designer, while many think the top she wore is heavily modified from Yue Yang’s design.

Many Netizens said that the star-shaped top is a trendy design and not exclusive to anyone until blatantly copied. Therefore, the one the MONEY singer wore in the ROCKSTAR music video is not plagiarized.

