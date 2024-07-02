Kim Soo Hyun's side reacts to resurfacing dating rumors with Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won: 'Won't respond to forced Lovestagram'

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won have been embroiled in dating rumors since they starred together in the smash hit rom-com Queen of Tears. After their heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry won viewers’ hearts, fans hoped for its fruition in real life too. Hence, many dating rumors emerged from their same bodyguard to an alleged ‘Lovestagram’.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's agency declines comment on resurfaced dating rumors

On July 2, soon the alleged ‘Lovestagram’ further fueled the dating rumor between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, and their respective agencies came forward. Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST declined to comment saying ‘It’s forced Lovestagram’.

Kim Ji Won’s side HighZium echoed stating that they won’t respond to each and every one of these speculations.

For the unversed, recently, Kim Soo Hyun who is known for his evergreen charm and style shared a series of photos on Instagram. Shortly after, fans began finding similarities with the photos Kim Ji Won posted previously. Many pointed out that both wear sporting all-black outfits and their poses also had striking resemblance, concluding it as a ‘Lovestagram’.

Just when it resurfaced the dating rumor between the Queen of Tears co-stars, Kim Soo Hyun left fans puzzled by his decision to delete the photos from Instagram.

After this, netizens thought he removed the snaps due to the overwhelming comments from the fans, while others thought the timing of their post was too similar to avoid the rumors despite the deletion from the actor.

More about Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's dating rumors

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won paired up earlier this year to lead the tvN rom-com Queen of Tears. Alongside their individual performance, viewers were absolutely captivated by their acting synergy.

As soon as they transformed into ‘the K-drama couple of 2024’, dating rumors started emerging claiming their real-life romantic involvement.

Once, Kim Ji Won was spotted getting escorted by a bodyguard who also accompanied Kim Soo Hyun on multiple occasions including overseas schedule. This solidified the dating speculations between the two stars, while others tried to debunk it saying that they must have hired the same security personnel.

Despite everything, their on-screen chemistry definitely contributed to Queen of Tears’ wild success as the highest-rated K-drama in tvN’s history.

