Shin Min Ah goes wedding gown shopping for fake marriage with Kim Young Dae in No Gain No Love episode 2 stills; PICS

No Gain No Love is an ongoing K-drama series starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae in the lead roles. The show premiered on August 26, 2024, and with the first episode's release, it has created much anticipation among fans. Stills from episode 2 have been released, where Shin Min Ah is seen wearing a beautiful gown for her scam wedding with Kim Young Dae.

On August 27, 2024, stills from No Gain No Love episode 2 were dropped ahead of its release, where Shin Min Ah was seen wearing a gorgeous gown. Her character in the show is a hardworking yet logical person who values her financial stability more than anything. For an opportunity to get promoted in her workplace, she decides to hold a fake wedding and asks Kim Young Dae to pretend as her husband.

As part of her ruse, she goes to the wedding shop and buys a white dress for her ‘wedding’. She is also joined by Kim Young Dae who also later picks out his tux to wear as the groom of the bride. They both take all the necessary steps to make the wedding look as real as possible do that Shin Min Ah has a real opportunity to climb the corporate ladder.

The storyline centers around Son Hae Yeong, a woman resolutely focused on preventing any financial setbacks. When confronted with the possibility of a job promotion being jeopardized, she devises a scheme involving a staged wedding and recruits Kim Ji Uk, a kind-hearted convenience store cashier, to play the role of her faux partner.

Although their relationship begins on shaky ground, Kim Ji Uk consents to be her pretend fiancé, resulting in unforeseen developments and touching experiences.

Apart from Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, the cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun, Jeon Hye Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Min Kyung, and more. Directed by Kim Jung Shik and written by Kim Jung Shik, the romantic comedy premiered on August 26, 2024, on the South Korean network tvN.

