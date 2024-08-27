Golden Child's TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin leave team after contract expiration; Group to continue with 7 members

Woollim Entertainment has announced a sudden change in the lineup for the boy group Golden Child. According to their latest notice, three members TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin have parted ways with the group. Meanwhile, seven members have renewed their contracts with the boy band and will continue as a septet from now on.

On August 27, Woollim Entertainment took to Golden Child’s official Weverse page and announced that TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin had left the group. In their statement, the agency said, “After in-depth discussions with TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin, it was unfortunately decided that as of today, our management contract with them will conclude. We sincerely thank TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin, who have been with us for a long time and we support their future endeavors.”

In addition, the agency revealed that the group will now reform as a septet. Members Jangjun, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Donghyun, Joochan, Y, and Daeyeol have renewed their contracts with Woollim Entertainment.

“Due to this, Golden Child will continue their activities as seven members and will greet their fans through various solo and group activities. Please continue to give your support and love to the seven Golden Child members,” added the agency.

Read Woolim Entertainment’s full statement here:

This comes as a shock to the fans who are feeling heartbroken by the announcement of TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin’s exit from Golden Child. Goldenness (the group’s fandom name) is saying their final goodbyes to the members, reminiscing about the old days.

In 2017, Woollim Entertainment launched a new boy band named Golden Child. Originally, the group debuted as an eleven-piece. But after Jaeseok departed in 2018 due to health issues, the K-pop ensemble continued as a 10-member group until now.

On August 28, 2017, Golden Child made their official debut with their first mini-album GOL-CHA, and its title track DamDaDi. On January 26, 2022, the group made their Japanese debut with the single A Woo!!. I

In their Korean language discography, the boy band has released six mini-albums, three single albums, two repackaged albums, and two full-length albums. Their third single album Feel Me arrived on November 2, 2023.

