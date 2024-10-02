Shin Min Ah-Kim Young Dae's No Gain No Love ends with high viewership; Shin Hye Sun-Lee Jin Wook's Dear Hyeri scores personal best ratings

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae starrer No Gain No Love finished airing on October 1. The romance comedy garnered high viewership ratings for its finale episode. Dear Hyeri featuring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook achieved its highest viewership rating yet. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Tuesday, which is October 1.

According to Nielsen Korea, No Gain No Love scored a nationwide average viewership rating of 4.8 percent for its last episode which also marks a rise of 0.9 percent from the previous episode.

Shin Min Ah plays the role of Son Hae Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion, but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion. Kim Jin Wook is a sweet boy who works at a convenience store.

Kim Jung Sik has directed No Love No Gain. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She has previously written the script for Her Private Life.

Dear Hyeri garnered a viewership rating of 2.4 percent for its latest episode, which is its personal best.

The drama tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seated wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace, who also has past traumas. They slowly start making each other better.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun, who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay, who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

