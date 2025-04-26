Did BLACKPINK's Jennie want to 'break free creatively' after YG exit through own label set-up?: 'Timing was right'

BLACKPINK member Jennie just released the music video for her soulful track Seoul City on April 26. Following that, she sat down with Harper's BAZAAR Germany for an in-depth conversation. During the interview, Jennie shared insights into her album Ruby and delved into the story behind choosing the title. She also discussed the motivations behind launching her own record label and opened up about her aspirations as an artist, discussing the goals she hopes to achieve in her career.

Advertisement

Jennie was asked by the interviewer if she founded her label Odd Atelier with the intention of strengthening her solo career. To that, she affirmed, "Yes!" and mentioned the reason to be her desire to carve her own niche. The BLACKPINK member mentioned, "The idea for OA was born because I wanted to break free creatively — to make music without limitations, without having to fit into a mold." This could suggest that her contract with YG Entertainment limited her originality, without room for new ideas to emerge.

She further said, "I had dreamed for a long time of creating my own creative space. Now, finally, the timing was right.” Thus, her artistic vision can be said to have driven her to the decision of taking on the new role of a company's owner. The move was significant for the K-pop star, as it allowed her to express herself freely, no longer bound by any obligations. On being asked what made 2023 the right moment to set up Odd Atelier, Jennie said, "I finally had the time, and I wanted to use it to focus fully on my creativity and push myself to work harder than I ever have."

Advertisement

She also opened up on how things have changed for her creatively since her YG exit. "I was involved in every single step, from recording in the studio to shaping the visuals. That’s something my fans haven’t seen from me before," Jennie mentioned. Regarding why she chose Ruby as the title of her latest album, the BLACKPINK member said, "I poured my whole self into this album and in the end, I wanted to present it to the world with a name that’s mine (Ruby) but not one that people immediately associate with me."

ALSO READ: Jennie's omission from BLACKPINK Google search causes unrest among fans; BLINKs demand immediate action