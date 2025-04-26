Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Akshay Kumar's legal drama eyes strong jump on second Saturday

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which hit the screens on April 18, 2025, stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The courtroom drama is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Kesari 2 is eyeing big jump on the second Saturday.

Kesari Chapter 2 is backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. As per morning trends, on Day 9, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan-starrer will witness a massive jump in its business at the box office. It is aiming for a Rs 7 crore business on the second Saturday. Considering the holiday, the legal drama will receive good footfalls today.

Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 collected a little under Rs 50 crore at the box office in the last eight days.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is running parallel to the holdover release, Jaat for a while now. It is also competing with new arrivals like Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release.

In the recently released film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of C Sankaran Nair, a statesman and lawyer. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday essays the character of Dilreet Gill.

Kesari Chapter 2 delves into the story of C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against The Crown to uncover the horrific truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It marks the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's 2019 release, Kesari.

While Kesari 2 was released on the Good Friday holiday, Kesari arrived in cinemas on the Holi weekend.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

