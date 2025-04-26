BTS' RM attends Coldplay's Seoul concert, poses backstage with Chris Martin and PSY: Watch

Coldplay's Seoul concert saw the attendance of some of the biggest names in K-pop, either as surprise acts or as part of the audience. On April 25, the last day of the British rock band's performance in South Korea, BTS members RM and Jin and legendary soloist PSY attended the show, with Jin formerly sharing the stage with them. RM, who is still enlisted in the military, made time to go to the concert venue and cheer for his teammate and the foreign artists.

RM attended Coldplay's concert with his parents and sister. She shared photos from their appearance on her Instagram account, blurring the faces of her mom and dad to maintain privacy. The BTS leader was spotted letting loose and having the time of his life during his much-anticipated break from military service. As he jumped with joy and enjoyed the concert, his carefree inner child shone through. Fans quickly shared clips of Kim Namjoon reveling in the thrill of the Coldplay show.

In one of the viral fan videos, he was also seen vibing on the popular track Hymn From The Weekend with raised hands. Fans were thrilled to see him having a blast. He even met the performers backstage, delighting fans even more. RM shared an Instagram story with Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin and the K-pop icon PSY, of Gangnam Style. In the photo, the three looked comfortable with each other as they made goofy poses. Chris Martin was seen wrapping his arms around RM and PSY's shoulders, with RM leaning on him and making a cheering gesture.

Fans went wild over the unexpected crossover, gushing over the adorable moments shared between the grown men. Adding on to the BTS X Coldplay crumbs was Chris Martin's special mention of all the military-enlisted BTS members. The members RM and V are set to get discharged on June 10; Jimin and Jungkook will return to civilian life a day after, on June 11. The last member to get discharged from mandatory services will be Suga—on June 21.

