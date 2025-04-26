Penn Badgley Reveals Shocking Reason Why He Wanted Joe Goldberg 'To Be As Naked As Possible' in You Season 5's Last Sequence

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from You season 5.

The fifth and final season of You on Netflix is truly unlike anything seen before. With Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg now incarcerated for the many crimes he committed in earlier seasons, viewers even got to hear the voice of his son.

What truly caught the audience by surprise, however, was the intense chemistry between Joe and his new flame. The new woman in the murderer's life is Bronte—a character portrayed by Madeline Brewer. She's a young woman with a dark past and a serious agenda.

While fans enjoyed unraveling the mystery, they were also struck by Penn Badgley appearing in just his boxers during the final sequence. Speaking about the scene, the Easy A actor told PEOPLE that his character’s near-nudity was a deliberate creative decision.

"I actually fought to be as naked as possible in that last sequence because he needed to be as dangerously close to being witnessed finally as a sexual predator that he was," Penn Badgley stated.

The actor further explained that Joe Goldberg needed to be seen “in that way to be kind of saying to everybody, is this what you needed to see in order to realize who he is?"

Speaking to the outlet, Penn Badgley added that the team had previously held back from exploring that angle. “I think it’s a really juicy kind of engagement and question with the viewer that we're all a part of," he said.

During this intriguing conversation, Badgley admitted that he would miss playing Joe — at least a little bit.

For those unaware, Penn Badgley has portrayed Joe Goldberg in You for nearly nine years. He took on the role at age 30, and he’s now approaching his 39th birthday.

